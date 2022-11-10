News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial

Cardinal George Alencherry has cases pending against him for the sale of Church land in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

Catholics stage a torchlight protest to demand resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry after a court ordered him to appear for a criminal trial in cases related to the sale of Church land in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in southern Kerala state, India, on Nov. 9

Catholics stage a torchlight protest to demand resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry after a court ordered him to appear for a criminal trial in cases related to the sale of Church land in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in southern Kerala state, India, on Nov. 9. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 10, 2022 10:44 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2022 10:45 AM GMT

A top court in the southern Indian state of Kerala has dismissed an appeal by Cardinal George Alencherry seeking exemption from appearing in a district court in cases related to his alleged involvement in the sale of Church lands.

The Nov. 9 decision of the Kerala High Court effectively means the head of Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church will have to personally appear in a court in Ernakulam district in connection with the criminal cases pending against him.

Cardinal Alencherry had pleaded that the presence of his legal counsel be treated as his presence in court as he is “a senior citizen aged 77 years and the head of the Syro-Malabar Church” with duties like “performing religious ceremonies, rituals, including the ordination of bishops, priests, the consecration of churches” among other things.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The prelate further submitted that he had to render supervisory, administrative functions across 35 dioceses out of which 18 are outside Kerala while four are out of India. He is also president of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council and a member of the College of Cardinals, which requires him to attend meetings in Rome.

Justice Ziyad Rahman dismissed the cardinal’s pleas as “untenable” as the offenses alleged against him were serious and “punishable with imprisonment for seven years or more.”

The judge further observed that if the cardinal admittedly attends meetings across the globe including in Rome, then he is not under any physical difficulty that could prevent him from appearing in court, which is barely three kilometers from his official residence.

“Moreover, granting an exemption to the petitioner for the first appearance, in this case, would send a wrong message to society as well,” Rahman added.

The judge further asserted that the cardinal is not “entitled to any special privileges when he is brought before a court of law as an accused. The statutory mandate is over and above all the superiority the accused possesses or claims to have, by virtue of his position.”

The prelate is facing 14 criminal cases in connection with the dubious land deals executed in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese since his appointment as its head in May 2011.

Those accusing him of alleged corruption in the sale of Church lands claim a loss to the tune of US$10 million to the archdiocese.

These allegations forced the Vatican to curtail Cardinal Alencherry's administrative powers and an apostolic administrator in June 2018.

However, the Vatican allowed him to continue as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Chruch with Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese as his seat. 

Hundreds of Catholics in Ernakulam-Angamaly staged a torchlight protest in front of the Archbishop’s House demanding the prelate's resignation as the Major Archbishop in wake of the court order.

The protestors said the prelate had brought shame to the entire Syro-Malabar Church and the Christian community in India.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Are Japanese people getting dumber? Are Japanese people getting dumber?
Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary
Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins
Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse
Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial
School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.