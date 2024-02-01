News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court allows Hindus to pray in disputed mosque

Priest's kin allowed to hold prayers inside one of the sealed cellars at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi city

Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Jan. 31 following a court ruling allowing Hindu worshippers -- who believe the mosque replaced a destroyed temple to the deity Shiva -- to pray in the building's basement.

Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Jan. 31 following a court ruling allowing Hindu worshippers -- who believe the mosque replaced a destroyed temple to the deity Shiva -- to pray in the building's basement. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Varanasi

By AFP, Varanasi

Published: February 01, 2024 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2024 05:09 AM GMT

An Indian court weighed in on one of the country's most sensitive religious disputes Wednesday by permitting Hindu worshippers to pray inside a mosque in the city of Varanasi.

The Gyanvapi mosque is one of several Islamic houses of worship that Hindu activists, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, have sought for decades to reclaim for their religion.

It was built in the 17th century by the Mughal Empire in a city where Hindu faithful from across the country cremate their loved ones by the Ganges river.

The court in Varanasi ruled that Hindu worshippers -- who believe the mosque replaced a destroyed temple to the deity Shiva -- could pray in the building's basement.

Its verdict ordered district authorities to "make proper arrangements within the next seven days" to facilitate worshippers.

The decision is the latest in a long-running legal saga over Gyanvapi's future.

This month, India's official archaeological agency said a survey of the site appeared to corroborate the belief that it was originally home to a temple, according to local news reports.

Emboldened right-wing Hindu groups have laid claim to several Muslim sites of worship they say were built atop ancient temples during Mughal rule.

Last week, Modi presided over a grand inauguration ceremony in the nearby city of Ayodhya for a Hindu temple built on grounds once home to the centuries-old Babri mosque.

Hindu zealots had torn down that mosque in 1992 in a campaign spearheaded by members of Modi's party, sparking sectarian riots that killed 2,000 people nationwide, most of them Muslims.

The decades-long court battle that ensued over the future of the Babri site ended in 2019 when India's top court permitted the construction of a temple to the deity Ram, who according to Hindu scripture was born in the city.

Members of Modi's party routinely refer to India's history of Muslim rule under the Mughal emperors as a time of "slavery".

The prime minister described last week's opening of the temple as "the advent of a new era".

Calls for India to enshrine Hindu supremacy have rapidly grown louder since Modi took office in 2014, making its roughly 210-million-strong Muslim minority increasingly anxious about their future.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’ The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’
Summit spotlights persecuted groups from Nicaragua to China Summit spotlights persecuted groups from Nicaragua to China
Vatican clarifies handling of abuse cases of 'vulnerable adults' Vatican clarifies handling of abuse cases of 'vulnerable adults'
Bishop ordinations in China and the resurrection of the Sino-Vatican agreement Bishop ordinations in China and the resurrection of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Wrath destroys relationships, pins blame on others: pope Wrath destroys relationships, pins blame on others: pope
Indian court allows Hindus to pray in disputed mosque Indian court allows Hindus to pray in disputed mosque
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dharmapuri

Diocese of Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri diocese is closely connected with Salem diocese from which it was carved. In 1623, Christianity came to the

Read more
Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore

Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore

With a land area of 11,348 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore extends over the Pondicherry and

Read more
Diocese of Bongaigaon

Diocese of Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon diocese covers an area of 13,630 square kilometers, comprising civil districts of Nalbari, Barpeta,

Read more
Diocese of Diphu

Diocese of Diphu

In a land area of 15222 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Karbi Anglong and North

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.