Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent

A court in India’s Kerala state has allowed a dismissed Catholic nun to continue living in a convent until the completion of a case questioning her dismissal from her congregation and its attempt to evict her from the convent.

“I am very happy that the court has asked me to continue in the convent until the completion of the trial,” Lucy Kalapura told UCA News on Aug. 13 after the ruling.

“I do not have any place to go other than the convent as I lived with the congregation for four decades. Where will I go now at the fag end of my life?”

Kalapura was dismissed by the Kerala-based indigenous Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Aug. 5, 2019, after being accused of disobedience and breaking religious vows of poverty.

The FCC, however, let her remain in the convent and allowed her to appeal against her dismissal to the Vatican.

The Vatican's Congregation for Oriental Churches turned down her appeal on Oct. 11, 2019.

She then made a second appeal before Signatura Apostolica, the highest appellate authority in the Vatican, but that also upheld the congregation’s decision, leaving her with no legal remedy within the Church to continue in the convent.

However, she refused to leave the FCC convent in Karakkamala of Wayanad district in the southern state.

She challenged her dismissal and the order to leave the convent at a court in Manathavady in December 2019.

The court gave her a brief stay of eviction until Jan. 1, 2020, but the stay was extended because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Now the same court has ordered a continuation of the status quo and the FCC will not be able to evict her from the convent until the court completes its trial and pronounces its verdict.

On July 22, Kerala High Court refused to order Kalapura to vacate the convent but agreed to provide her with police protection if she moved out.

“As things stand now, the petitioner is not a member of the congregation. This fact, however, is disputed by the petitioner,” observed Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V.

The top court also ordered the trial court to initiate an expeditious trial of Kalapura’s dismissal and the FCC’s attempts to evict her from the convent.

FCC officials have not responded to the court order but a church official who did not want to be named said: “We will abide by the law and she can continue in the convent until the completion of the trial in this case.”

The official added: “Since the Vatican rejected both her appeals, she is no more a nun and she should respect it and vacate the convent.”

But Kalapura insisted that she was dismissed illegally after she demanded action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar for allegedly raping a nun in Kerala.

Kalapura joined a public protest demanding the bishop’s arrest and was a very vocal supporter of the rape accuser, a former superior general of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under Bishop Mulakkal.

Bishop Mulakkal is on bail and faces a trial in a sessions court in Kottayam district of Kerala.

The Vatican has removed him from his duties and appointed an administrator in his northern diocese but he still holds the title of bishop.