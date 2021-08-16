X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent

Lucy Kalapura happy with a ruling that allows her to stay until the completion of a case challenging her dismissal

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 16, 2021 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2021 06:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
2

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients

Aug 13, 2021
3

Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges

Aug 13, 2021
4

Minorities an easy target in Asia

Aug 13, 2021
5

Migrant workers bear brunt of Thailand's Covid outbreak

Aug 12, 2021
6

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia

Aug 13, 2021
7

Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families

Aug 12, 2021
8

11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh

Aug 12, 2021
9

Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom

Aug 12, 2021
10

Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya

Aug 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent

Lucy Kalapura is interviewed by Asianet News in 2019. (Photo: YouTube)

A court in India’s Kerala state has allowed a dismissed Catholic nun to continue living in a convent until the completion of a case questioning her dismissal from her congregation and its attempt to evict her from the convent.

“I am very happy that the court has asked me to continue in the convent until the completion of the trial,” Lucy Kalapura told UCA News on Aug. 13 after the ruling.

“I do not have any place to go other than the convent as I lived with the congregation for four decades. Where will I go now at the fag end of my life?”

Kalapura was dismissed by the Kerala-based indigenous Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Aug. 5, 2019, after being accused of disobedience and breaking religious vows of poverty.

The FCC, however, let her remain in the convent and allowed her to appeal against her dismissal to the Vatican.

The Vatican's Congregation for Oriental Churches turned down her appeal on Oct. 11, 2019.

As things stand now, the petitioner is not a member of the congregation. This fact, however, is disputed by the petitioner

She then made a second appeal before Signatura Apostolica, the highest appellate authority in the Vatican, but that also upheld the congregation’s decision, leaving her with no legal remedy within the Church to continue in the convent.

However, she refused to leave the FCC convent in Karakkamala of Wayanad district in the southern state.

She challenged her dismissal and the order to leave the convent at a court in Manathavady in December 2019.

The court gave her a brief stay of eviction until Jan. 1, 2020, but the stay was extended because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Now the same court has ordered a continuation of the status quo and the FCC will not be able to evict her from the convent until the court completes its trial and pronounces its verdict.

On July 22, Kerala High Court refused to order Kalapura to vacate the convent but agreed to provide her with police protection if she moved out.

“As things stand now, the petitioner is not a member of the congregation. This fact, however, is disputed by the petitioner,” observed Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V.

The top court also ordered the trial court to initiate an expeditious trial of Kalapura’s dismissal and the FCC’s attempts to evict her from the convent.

Since the Vatican rejected both her appeals, she is no more a nun and she should respect it and vacate the convent

FCC officials have not responded to the court order but a church official who did not want to be named said: “We will abide by the law and she can continue in the convent until the completion of the trial in this case.”

The official added: “Since the Vatican rejected both her appeals, she is no more a nun and she should respect it and vacate the convent.”

But Kalapura insisted that she was dismissed illegally after she demanded action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar for allegedly raping a nun in Kerala.

Kalapura joined a public protest demanding the bishop’s arrest and was a very vocal supporter of the rape accuser, a former superior general of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under Bishop Mulakkal.

Bishop Mulakkal is on bail and faces a trial in a sessions court in Kottayam district of Kerala.

The Vatican has removed him from his duties and appointed an administrator in his northern diocese but he still holds the title of bishop.

Also Read

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects president's letter
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects president's letter
HRW calls for UN probe into Bangladesh disappearances
HRW calls for UN probe into Bangladesh disappearances
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights raises concern
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights raises concern
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Aug 16, 2021
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Aug 16, 2021
Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services
Aug 16, 2021
Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96
Aug 16, 2021
Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps
Aug 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
The most powerful weapon against Covid-19
Aug 16, 2021
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots
Aug 14, 2021
Pakistan's minorities await freedom on Independence Day
Aug 14, 2021

Features

Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambias poll

Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambia’s poll
Human authenticity A value at the Eucharist

Human authenticity: A value at the Eucharist?
Future of religious life requires space for hope

Future of religious life requires "space for hope"
Todays world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives

Today’s world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives
The challenge of Church leadership

The challenge of Church leadership
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible

Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible
Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people

Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people
St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day

St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.