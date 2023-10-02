News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women

Conviction of 217 officials for raping 18 tribal women upheld after 12 years by a top court in southern Tamil Nadu

Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women

Tribal women performing their traditional dance in front of a group of foreign tourists at Jana Vikas Center in the eastern Odisha state, India. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 02, 2023 12:01 PM GMT

Updated: October 02, 2023 01:03 PM GMT

An office of India's Catholic bishops has welcomed a court order convicting over 200 government officials for raping 18 indigenous women three decades ago in a southern state.

The Madras High Court on Sept. 29 upheld the conviction of 217 government officials from police, forest, and revenue departments of Tamil Nadu state for committing the rapes during a search operation in a village in Dharmapuri district on June 20, 1992.

The district court had convicted 269 officials in the case way back in 2011 but they challenged the court order in the high court.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We welcome the high court order as it has ushered in justice for the survivors,” said Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India’s Commission for Scheduled Tribe or Indigenous people.

The officials reportedly suspected the residents of Vachathi village were part of the gang of sandalwood smuggler Koose Munisamy Veerappan, who was later killed by the police in 2004.

Justice P Velmurugan dismissed the appeals made by the officials challenging their conviction by a district court in Dharmapuri. “There are no merits in these appeals and the same are liable to be dismissed,” he said.

The court noted that officials “have committed the charged offenses” and the survivors’ accounts were “cogent and consistent."

The Church official said the court order has "asserted the right of the survivors to get justice.”

However, the courts need to speed up the justice process, he told UCA News on Oct. 2.

“I am concerned about the delay in awarding compensation to the victims and punishment to the convicts,” Barla said.

The top court in Tamil Nadu delivered its verdict after 12 years. But during the course of the appeal, some 50 convicts had died.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of one million Indian rupees (some US$12,000) each to the 18 victims of rape.

The priest said similar atrocities against indigenous people are reported from other parts of the country. The delay in awarding justice forces victims and their families to live in fear, he added.

“The government and the judiciary should take special initiatives to speed up trials. In this particular case, it took 12 years for the high court to pass an order on the appeal. If the convicts again appeal to the Supreme Court, it will prove a case of justice delayed is justice denied,” Barla said.

The court noted in its order that “unfortunately the then government failed to protect the tribal women and it only safeguarded the erred officials and also failed to find out the real sandalwood smugglers.”

“In order to safeguard the actual smugglers and the big-shots, the revenue officials, police officials and also the forest officials, with the help of the then government, played a big staged drama, in which the innocent tribal women got affected much and the pain and difficulties faced by them have to be compensated in terms of money and jobs,” it added.

Veerappan gained notoriety as a sandalwood smuggler who was also accused of poaching more than 2,000 elephants and smuggling ivory. He allegedly killed close to 184 people, about half of whom were police officers and forest officials. 

He lived hidden in the forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in southern India for over a quarter century.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan
Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women
Part II: Catholic studies in Asia, a Way of the Cross? Part II: Catholic studies in Asia, a Way of the Cross?
India’s Manipur state told to protect religious buildings India’s Manipur state told to protect religious buildings
HK’s oldest church displays Chinese flag ignoring criticism HK’s oldest church displays Chinese flag ignoring criticism
'Police pressure' forced Pakistan pastor shooting confession 'Police pressure' forced Pakistan pastor shooting confession
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Belgaum

Diocese of Belgaum

The diocese's land area of 44,215 square kilometers covers civil districts of Belgaum, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and

Read more
Archdiocese of Shenyang

Archdiocese of Shenyang

In a land area of 146,000 square kilometers, the Chinese government-sanctioned diocesan territory covers the provincial

Read more
Diocese of Saitama

Diocese of Saitama

In a land area of 22,634 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma and Ibaraki

Read more
Diocese of Tandag

Diocese of Tandag

In a land area of 4,552.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Surigao del Sur.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.