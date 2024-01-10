Indian Church puts off event to honor 'Kandhamal Martyrs'

Prelate cites volatile political situation ahead on national and state polls for the postponement

An elderly woman gestures at a relief camp in Kandhamal, India on Oct. 23, 2008 after more than 100 people were killed in communal violence in the district. The Indian Church postponed a commemorative program on Jan 9 2024 to honor martyrs killed during the violence, due to a volatile political situation in the country ahead of national and state elections this year. (Photo: AFP)

The Indian Church has postponed a commemorative program to honor martyrs killed during sectarian violence in Kandhamal in 2008, due to a volatile political situation in the country ahead of national and state elections this year.

“We had to postpone the Jan. 9 program at the last moment in Kandhamal district based on suggestions by the administration, police and politicians,” Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar told UCA News on Jan. 9.

According to the administration and top police officials, it is not an appropriate time to hold the program as the country is getting ready for elections, tentatively scheduled for April-May,” Archbishop Barwa said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

The right-wing party has often been accused of instigating communal unrest to polarize voters ahead of polls.

Though the country’s constitution states India is a secular country, the Modi government banks on religious polarization. On Jan. 22, Modi will inaugurate the Sree Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was built after the destruction of an ancient mosque.

On Dec. 31, there was a peace rally in the state where around 1,000 Christians participated. This rally has already attracted the attention of the fringe elements in the pro-Hindu party, the prelate observed.

The Vatican gave its nod to start the beatification process of Servant of God Kanteeswar Digal and 34 companions, called the Martyrs of Kandhamal on Oct 2, 2023.

They were killed after a prominent Hindu leader, Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, was shot dead on Aug. 23, 2008, allegedly by outlawed Maoists during Janmashtami — the birthday of the Hindu God Krishna in Kandhamal.

Hindu hardliners called the murder a “Christian conspiracy,” and in the violence that followed for seven weeks, more than 100 people were killed, 56,000 were left homeless and 6,000 houses and 300 churches were destroyed.

On Jan. 3, the High Court in Odisha state, which includes Kandhamal district, issued a notice to the state government calling on it to start a probe into Saraswati's murder using a federal agency answering to the government currently headed by Modi.

Investigations so far have been conducted by the state police.

Father Dibakar Parichha, a Cuttack-Bhubaneswar archdiocesan official who has been helping the Kandhamal victims, also said the administration asked that the martyr commemorative program be postponed “as a precautionary measure”.

“Ahead of the general election, the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations,” the priest said.

“Having a mega program at this time can provoke unrest in the area.”

We will wait and hold our event after the elections, the priest added.

