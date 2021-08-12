X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day

Events are held across the nation to mark the 50th year of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: August 12, 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Updated: August 12, 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
4

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
5

China arrests leaders of Evangelical church demolished in 2018

Aug 10, 2021
6

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Aug 11, 2021
7

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
8

Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities

Aug 11, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Aug 11, 2021
10

Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens

Aug 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day

The Catholic Church in India has observed a “Day of Mourning” in memory of millions of babies aborted across the world.

As the country marked the 50th year of its Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, on Aug. 10, church leaders said it had led to the killing of millions of babies in the wombs of their mothers and called for an end to such a practice as life is a precious gift of God and must be protected.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), in a message said that “millions of abortions have taken place in our country after that legislation and there is no sign of the slowing down of this anti-life trend.”

In 2015 alone, at least 15.6 million babies were aborted in India, he said.

“We held special Eucharistic celebrations in honor of the departed souls of the unborn babies in our churches,” said Father Jacob G. Palackappilly, deputy secretary-general of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

“Our priests offered special Masses and rang the funeral bells in every church for two minutes in honor and memory of our little unborn babies who were killed in the wombs of their mothers.

Catholics from many parts of India marked the day with special pro-life online programs and Mercy Hours

“They too deserved a life like each one of us on this beautiful planet earth, but we did not let them see this world.”

Catholics from many parts of India marked the day with special pro-life online programs and Mercy Hours in parishes, religious houses, seminaries and other Catholic institutions.

Catholic families were also urged to hold special prayers including recitation of the Divine Mercy rosary.

Cardinal Gracias said that Mass offered in every parish on Aug. 10 in memory of unborn babies killed was “a reparation for the sin of abortion.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

An abortion is permitted in India if “the continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health; or (ii) there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped.”

Though the law is primarily aimed at protecting the mother and aborting babies with incurable diseases or serious disabilities, church leaders say the law is hugely misused and has become a threat to life.

Father Babu Joseph, a former spokesperson of the CBCI, told UCA News on Aug. 12 that “it is high time that we need to love and respect life,” failing which “our future as human beings is not safe.”

The abortion law’s rules were amended in 2003 to enable women to have better access to safe and legal abortion services.

They were again amended in 2021 to allow women to seek safe abortion services on grounds of contraceptive failure and an increase in the gestation limit to 24 weeks for special categories.

More than half of all estimated unsafe abortions globally were in Asia, most of them in southern and central Asia

Before 1971, abortion was criminalized under Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, describing it as intentionally “causing miscarriage.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that between 2015 and 2019, on average, 73.3 million induced (safe and unsafe) abortions occurred worldwide each year.

More than half of all estimated unsafe abortions globally were in Asia, most of them in southern and central Asia.

“Almost every abortion death and disability could be prevented through sexual education, use of effective contraception, provision of safe, legal induced abortion, and timely care for complications,” the WHO stated.

Also Read

India needs to clean up its politics
India needs to clean up its politics
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor
Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Minorities an easy target in Asia
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse
Aug 13, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Aug 13, 2021
India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021

Features

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lectors at the Eucharist A Special Skill Set

Lectors at the Eucharist: A Special Skill Set?
Hey you stop being so critical

Hey you, stop being so critical!
Why dont they listen

Why don’t they listen?
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin

Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin
O God, remove the concentration camps of the world

O God, remove the concentration camps of the world
Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day

Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.