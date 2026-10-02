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Indian Church mourns death of Catholic journalist-educator

He was a prolific writer who penned three novels, three collections of short stories, and a book on cartoons
Indian Church mourns death of Catholic journalist-educator

A file image of Father Myron Pereira. (Photo: UCA News)

Michael Gonsalves
Published: October 02, 2026 10:27 AM GMT
Updated: October 02, 2026 10:31 AM GMT
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The Catholic Church in India has mourned the death of Jesuit Father Myron J. Pereira, who left his mark as a journalist, writer, educator and progressive thinker.

Pereira, who taught mass communications for three decades at the Jesuit-run Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC) in Mumbai (formerly Bombay), died on Sept. 30 at 80.

Pereira also served as the Institute's director from 1998 to 2009.

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He was a prolific writer who authored three novels, three short-story collections, and a book on cartoons. Pereira was a regular columnist for UCA News.  

He is credited with introducing a 2-credit lecture course on Mass Communication at the Pontifical Athenaeum, Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Pune, requiring a total of 90 hours of work over a standard 15-week semester.

“Pereira touched and trained scores of young men and women in the craft of journalism and mass communication media with values of truth, fairness and neutrality to make this a better world,” Father Pesso Conrad, director of XIC, told UCA News on Oct. 2.

A member of the Jesuits' Mumbai province, Pereira was a pioneering priest-cartoonist in India, “who brought smiles on the faces of readers, caricaturing the pope, bishops, priests and nuns to drive home a point or two," Conrad noted.

Pereira was recognized by his peers as an extraordinary writer and editor who not only raised the quality and standard of Jivan (life), a monthly magazine of the Jesuits, but also broadened its canvas with a range of current topics to draw readers from diverse backgrounds.

Jesuit Father Keith D’Souza, spokesperson of the Bombay Province Information Office and Rector of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, said the Catholic Church had lost “an extremely accomplished Jesuit.”

“As editor of Jivan magazine, he raised it to new heights, broadening its canvas,” he said.

D'Souza also noted his contributions to JESCOM India—the official communications and media network of Jesuits—and the Province Information Office, the Province Communications Commission, and Jesuit Parivar magazine.

“In his death, we have lost a titan in the field of Catholic media in India,” Jesuit Father M.A. Joe Antony, editor of Jivan, told UCA News.

“He was also a talented cartoonist who did not hesitate to point out what was sad and funny in the Indian Church,” he added.

Father Charles Antony, editor of the Catholic fortnightly magazine The New Leader, said Pereira made a significant contribution to the Church’s evangelization mission through creative communication and engagement with society.

“Through cartoons, journalism, writing and communication education, he explored imaginative ways of addressing contemporary realities and promoting social change,” he said.

Born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Bombay's Bandra suburb, Pereira was raised in a traditional, pious Catholic family, where evening rosary was the norm.

After his tenth grade, he joined the Society of Jesus in 1961.

He obtained a degree in Philosophy at the Pontifical Athenaeum, Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Pune, and a theology degree from the Vidyajyoti College of Theology in New Delhi.

Pereira did his master’s in mass media at Fairfield, CT, USA, in 1978.

He was ordained a priest in 1975.

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