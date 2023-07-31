Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists

Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves with Father Stan Swamy and others were accused of plotting to overthrow government

Indian activist Arun Ferreira speaks to the media as he is arrested by policemen in Mumbai's Thane district on Aug. 28, 2018. (Photo by AFP)

Church leaders and rights activists have hailed the bail granted by India's top court to co-accused of the late Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy, booked under a terror-related law.

India’s Supreme Court granting bail to lawyer Arun Ferreira and trade unionist Vernon Gonsalves “is indeed a significant move,” Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Commission for Tribal Affairs, told UCA News.

It will boost the morale of the other “activists working for the rights of tribal people, forest-dwellers, and Dalits (former untouchables),” he said.

The top court on July 28 granted bail to Ferreira and Gonsalves who were among 16 accused along with Father Swamy jailed in 2018 under a draconian terror law, alleging links with outlawed Maoist rebels, hatching a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrowing the elected government.

Ferreira and Gonsalves had challenged an earlier order by the Bombay High Court that denied them bail in December 2021 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Now, it shows that the judiciary is willing to be humane and reasonable. This will set an amazing precedent,” Michael Saldanha, former justice of the Bombay High Court, told UCA News.

Father Swamy, Ferreira, Gonsalves, and others were arrested in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Jan. 1, 2018.

They were accused of funding a meeting on Dec. 31, 2017, where inflammatory speeches were made by Dalit leaders, allegedly inciting violence against their upper-caste oppressors during a commemoration event the next day.

On Jan 1, 1818, the British army, dominated by the Dalit community, won the battle of Koregaon. Dalits view it as a triumph against the injustices perpetuated by the upper-caste people.

The Vijay Sthamb (victory pillar) erected by the British rulers in memory of the fallen soldiers is cited to underline the battle's importance to the Dalit community.

The case against Swamy and others was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which specializes in terror-related cases.

The 84-year-old Father Swamy, a rights activist among tribal people in eastern Jharkhand state, died as an undertrial on July 5, 2021, after being denied bail on medical grounds despite suffering from multiple age-related ailments.

Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based forensics firm, has said in a report that the digital evidence used to arrest Father Swamy and others in the Bhima-Koregaon case “was planted on” their computer’s hard drive.

“This is a significant step even though the order came after a terrible delay,” said Jesuit priest Father Cedric Prakash, who has been tracking the Bhima Koregaon case.

The Supreme Court must immediately grant bail to those still languishing in jail, the priest demanded.

“His [Father Swamy’s] application for a simple straw to sip liquids was opposed by the state despite he suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” Olav Albuquerque, an advocate at the Bombay High Court, which turned down Father Swamy’s plea for bail, recalled.

As a criminal lawyer, Ferreira had defended many political prisoners.

In 2007, he was arrested for alleged links with the outlawed Maoists and spent five years in prison before being acquitted in 2012.

Gonsalves too was earlier convicted under the sweeping UAPA.

The restrictive bail provisions of the UAPA have been widely misused by India's federal government and probe agencies to deny personal liberty to activists.

"The Supreme Court has begun a much-needed correction, which will have implications for other terror-related cases,” Jesuit priest Father Frazer Mascarenhas said.

Dolphy D’Souza, president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (society), said that the draconian UAPA “must be scrapped as it is illegally misused to terrorize dissent” by the current regime,

“Gonsalves and Ferreira are the voices of the voiceless, who have relentlessly taken a stand and spoken for the vulnerable and marginalized and therefore had to pay a heavy price,” D’Souza added.

Father Prakash Louis, director of Xavier Institute of Social Research and coordinator for the Bihar Migrant Hub, said since Gonsalves and Ferreira fought for the constitutional rights of the tribal people they were labeled as “Maoists and anti-nationals.”

