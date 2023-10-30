Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet

The serial explosions at a Jehovah Witnesses meeting is meant to disturb communal harmony in Kerala, they allege

Victims receive treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Ernakulam in India's southern Kerala state after a series of explosions took place during a Jehovah Witnesses meeting near the port city of Kochi on Oct. 29. (Photo: AFP)

Church leaders in southern Indian Kerala state have demanded a thorough probe into the serial blasts at a Christian prayer meeting that killed three people and wounded 52 others on Oct. 29.

The attack took place in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district where more than 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses were attending a three-day prayer meet.

The injured are being treated at different hospitals and the condition of five of them is reported to be serious.

“We want a thorough probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure the safety and security of people in the state,” said Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, spokesperson of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The NIA is India's premier agency specialized in investigating terror activities.

“The blasts created fear among the people of the state,” Father Palakkappilly told UCA News on Oct. 30.

Strangely, a peaceful prayer meeting is targeted, the priest added.

Following an initial investigation, the Kerala police ruled out a terror link and concluded that the blasts were engineered by a disgruntled member of the group.

Triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), the blast ripped through the prayer hall in the morning as people closed their eyes in prayer. Survivors recalled loud explosions and a “fireball” in the middle of the hall.

Police arrested Dominic Martin, a resident of Ernakulam after he took responsibility for the crime hours after the blasts.

“It is not so convincing that an ordinary man like Martin can carry out serial blasts and therefore, we want a thorough probe,” Father Palakkappilly insisted.

An NIA team has already started a probe to ascertain any terror link, local reports said.

“It is a matter of great shock and pain for all of us,” said Father Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Kerala-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

“This kind of attack is something unheard of in the state and a cause of worry for everyone,” the Church said in a statement.

It was a “deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the state,” it added.

Kerala is a multi-religious state with Hindus making up more than 50 percent of the 33 million people, followed by 26 percent Muslims and 18 percent Christians.

