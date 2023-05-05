Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns

Christians, nearly 41 percent of state’s population, embroiled in sectarian flare-up that has killed at least 12 people

Smoke billows from a house allegedly burned on May 3 by the Meitei community protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Churachandpur district of India's Manipur state. (Photo: AFP)

Church leaders in India have sought the federal government’s help following riots in a northeastern state which has claimed at least 12 lives and seen many churches vandalized.

A shoot-on-sight order was issued by the Manipur state government it imposed a curfew on May 4 following the deaths in unrest across the state.

Soldiers were deployed in large numbers to enforce the curfew to bring the flare-up between tribal and non-tribal groups under control in Manipur, which borders Bangladesh.

“The situation is out of control. We urge the federal government to step in immediately. Else, I am afraid the people of Manipur may witness things that have not happened in the past,” Reverend Zuankamang Daimai of the Manipur Baptist Convention Center, told UCA News on May 4.

“In the last two days, more than 50 churches have been vandalized and more than 5,000 Christians displaced. Our people are in shock, praying for peace. The situation here has gone from bad to worse,” Daimai, based in the state capital Imphal, said.

The violence started after the state's top court asked the state government on April 19 to recommend to the federal government within four weeks to allow the demand of Meitei community to list them among Scheduled Tribes.

The Meitei people, a majority in the state, have been demanding this special status to help them enjoy rights to farm on forest land, low-cost bank loans and government jobs under India’s affirmative action plan called the reservation quota.

“Christian here are living in constant fear"

Tribal people say the Meitei community is quite well-off and more privileges would be unfair.

The Meiteis are mostly Hindus, while rival groups comprise indigenous people, and most of them are Christians who mainly live in hill districts. Tribal people make up 40 percent of the state population of 3.5 million and Christians account for more than 41.29 percent of them.

“Christians here are living in constant fear after the curfew was imposed. The Meitei group acts as if it is above the law while minority groups are hiding for their lives,” Daimai said.

The problem is that the majority Meitei group does not want others to excel,” he added.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in a statement expressed concern over the targeting of Christians in the state.

“It is with deep concern that we note the resurgence of persecution of Christians in Manipur,” Archbishop Machado said on May 5. The archbishop has already filed a petition in India's top court, seeking action over violence against Christians in the country. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the case.

A mass rally was organized on May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur which turned violent in the Churachandpur district and other places and many houses were set on fire. In the capital Imphal, there were several incidents of violence against tribal people.

Churches and temples were damaged and ransacked and vehicles were burnt in places like Checkon, New Lambulane, Sangaiprou, and Game Village and internet services are suspended.

“We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint” and work towards peace, Allen Brooks, spokesperson of United Christian Forum North East India, representing the Christian community in India’s seven northeastern states, said.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unrest,” he added.

