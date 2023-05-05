News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns

Christians, nearly 41 percent of state’s population, embroiled in sectarian flare-up that has killed at least 12 people

Smoke billows from a house allegedly burned on May 3 by the Meitei community protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Churachandpur district of India's Manipur state

Smoke billows from a house allegedly burned on May 3 by the Meitei community protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Churachandpur district of India's Manipur state. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: May 05, 2023 06:12 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2023 08:12 AM GMT

Church leaders in India have sought the federal government’s help following riots in a northeastern state which has claimed at least 12 lives and seen many churches vandalized.

A shoot-on-sight order was issued by the Manipur state government it imposed a curfew on May 4 following the deaths in unrest across the state. 

Soldiers were deployed in large numbers to enforce the curfew to bring the flare-up between tribal and non-tribal groups under control in Manipur, which borders Bangladesh. 

More universal than catholicism?
Mary among asian religions

“The situation is out of control. We urge the federal government to step in immediately. Else, I am afraid the people of Manipur may witness things that have not happened in the past,” Reverend Zuankamang Daimai of the Manipur Baptist Convention Center, told UCA News on May 4.

“In the last two days, more than 50 churches have been vandalized and more than 5,000 Christians displaced. Our people are in shock, praying for peace. The situation here has gone from bad to worse,” Daimai, based in the state capital Imphal, said.

The violence started after the state's top court asked the state government on April 19 to recommend to the federal government within four weeks to allow the demand of Meitei community to list them among Scheduled Tribes.

The Meitei people, a majority in the state, have been demanding this special status to help them enjoy rights to farm on forest land, low-cost bank loans and government jobs under India’s affirmative action plan called the reservation quota.

“Christian here are living in constant fear"

Tribal people say the Meitei community is quite well-off and more privileges would be unfair.

The Meiteis are mostly Hindus, while rival groups comprise indigenous people, and most of them are Christians who mainly live in hill districts. Tribal people make up 40 percent of the state population of 3.5 million and Christians account for more than 41.29 percent of them.

“Christians here are living in constant fear after the curfew was imposed. The Meitei group acts as if it is above the law while minority groups are hiding for their lives,” Daimai said.

The problem is that the majority Meitei group does not want others to excel,” he added. 

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in a statement expressed concern over the targeting of Christians in the state.

“It is with deep concern that we note the resurgence of persecution of Christians in Manipur,” Archbishop Machado said on May 5. The archbishop has already filed a petition in India's top court, seeking action over violence against Christians in the country.  The Supreme Court is currently hearing the case.

A mass rally was organized on May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur which turned violent in the Churachandpur district and other places and many houses were set on fire. In the capital Imphal, there were several incidents of violence against tribal people. 

Churches and temples were damaged and ransacked and vehicles were burnt in places like Checkon, New Lambulane, Sangaiprou, and Game Village and internet services are suspended.

“We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint” and work towards peace, Allen Brooks, spokesperson of United Christian Forum North East India, representing the Christian community in India’s seven northeastern states, said.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unrest,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Move to amend pacifist constitution divides Japanese Move to amend pacifist constitution divides Japanese
Violations of religious freedom worsen across Asia Violations of religious freedom worsen across Asia
Tiananmen vigil site request irks Hong Kong activists Tiananmen vigil site request irks Hong Kong activists
Christian women lend support to protesting Indian wrestlers Christian women lend support to protesting Indian wrestlers
Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns Indian Church leaders seek help as Manipur burns
US Catholic hospital told to extinguish sanctuary candle US Catholic hospital told to extinguish sanctuary candle
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khandwa

Diocese of Khandwa

In a land area of 24,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Khandwa, Burhanpur,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.