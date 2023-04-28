Indian Church leaders discuss rising attacks with PM Modi

Christian leaders in Pakistan have slammed the ongoing national census over a series of irregularities including undercounting members of minority groups, faulty questionnaires, and delaying tactics by the government agency. The state-run Pakistan Bureau of Statistics initially planned to hold the census March. However, it was extended.

As per the agency data, the current population of the country stands at 235 million which does not reveal the data on minority population. Majid Abel, executive secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan accused the agency of engaging insufficient and untrained staff in the census process leading to undercounting.

A Christian activist monitors a census team at Amato Colony of Sahiwal, Punjab province of Pakistan on March 11. (Photo supplied)

The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights organized a press conference last week where it was alleged the enumerators of the first-ever digital census have used an incomplete and different paper questionnaire instead of hand held devices to collect household data.

At least one of three questionnaires did not have columns for religion, disability and transgender.

Myanmar military bombed and destroyed a hospital in southern Shan state shortly after former United Nations chief, Ban Ki-moon, ended his four-day visit to the country and called for an end to violence. The military airstrike on the hospital in Pekhon township wounded some civilians and forced many to flee to a nearby refugee camp.

Ban Ki-moon visited the conflict-torn country on behalf of ‘The Elders,’ a group of elder statesmen from around the world that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives.

This handout photograph taken on April 24 and released by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing (right) meeting former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon in Naypyidaw. The former UN chief met for talks with top officials from Myanmar's junta on April 24 as the bloody conflict engulfing the country spirals. (Photo: AFP)

The latest attack in Shan state comes amid the military’s intense fighting with rebel groups in the region in recent months. Pekhon diocese in Shan state and Loikaw diocese in neighboring Kayah state are among the worst-hit areas due to fighting between the army and the rebels.

Six parishes in Pekhon diocese have been abandoned while several churches including the Sacred Heart Cathedral have been repeatedly attacked. Last Sunday, a military airstrike destroyed a village prayer hall in the Christian-majority Chin state.

State-sanctioned Christian bodies in Qingdao City in Shandong province of eastern China have established a special committee to promote ‘sinicization’ of Christianity in line with directives of the Chinese Communist Party.

ChinaAid reported on Tuesday that the city’s Christian patriotic organizations set up a new “Special Committee to Advance the Sinicization of Christianity,” the first of its kind in the communist-ruled nation. The committee was formed after the Communist Party formulated a five-year plan dedicated to sinicization following a proposal made by President Xi Jinping in 2015.

A young Chinese worshipper attends a Christmas Eve Mass at a Catholic Church in Beijing on Dec. 24, 2014. (Photo: FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Xi urged state-run religious groups to guide religions to adapt to socialist society by developing religions in the Chinese context. In recent years, the Communist regime has been aggressively promoting sinicization of religion across the country. Communist officials in various provinces have introduced “Sinicization of Christianity Training Course” for the entire government-controlled churches in Mainland China.

Sinicization is a political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the Communist Party.

South Korean Catholics joined a special Mass praying to preserve the ecologically-critical Jeju Island, which they say will be damaged if a new airport comes up as planned. The Ecological Environment Committee of Jeju Diocese and the Environment Ministry of Incheon Diocese jointly held the Mass in Jeju last Sunday.

Following the Mass, the church groups issued a joint statement to express grave concerns about the planned second airport on the island. The statement said a new airport would pose dangers to the environment, wildlife, and poor islanders.

Catholic priests offer Mass at Jeju island of South Korea on April 23 as part of protest against a new airport. (Photo: Jeju Diocese)

Jeju is the largest island in South Korea and is famed for its natural beauty, making it a prime destination for local and foreign tourists. The island features several natural sites recognized as world heritage sites by UNESCO. It is home to about 700,000 people including estimated 80,000 Catholics.

The island already has Jeju International Airport, which is used by an average of 26 million people annually. The authorities planned a second airport, citing the limited capacity of the single-runway old airport built in 1968.

Despite appeals from rights groups to halt an execution and abolish the death penalty, Singapore hanged a prisoner on Wednesday after he was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis.