Indian Church leaders appeal for peace in strife-torn state

A mob in Pakistan lynched a Muslim cleric for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad on the 25th death anniversary of Catholic Bishop John Joseph who killed himself while protesting the controversial blasphemy law.

Nigar Alam, 40, was beaten to death last Sunday after he made a speech during a political rally in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He reportedly said that he respected a local administrator as much as Prophet Muhammad, enraging a crowd in Sawal Dher village of Mardan.

Muslim cleric Nigar Alam (center) was killed by a mob for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in Mardan of Pakistan on May 6. (Photo: Screengrab)

The police initially managed to bring Alam to safety in a nearby shop, but the crowd forcibly dragged him out after breaking the door and beat him to death.

Blasphemy is a serious criminal offense in the Muslim-majority nation. Pakistan law confers a death sentence for insulting Prophet Muhammad. From 1985 to 2022, at least 86 people were killed for alleged blasphemy-related crimes. Hundreds have been accused and some were sentenced to death for blasphemy, but no one has been executed.

Officials of the Chinese Communist Party visited Shanghai diocese on Monday to study the local Church’s progress on the implementation of socialist policies, a month after China installed a new bishop there without Vatican approval.

Shanghai’s newly installed Bishop Joseph Shen Bin welcomed three officials of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in the diocese. They also jointly unveiled a studio the diocese built, a report on the Shanghai diocesan website said.

Young Chinese Catholics attend the Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in Beijing on December 24, 2015 (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)

Bishop Shen briefed the three member team on the current situation of Shanghai diocese and efforts to implement the CCP's sinicization policy that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism.

Shen was appointed bishop of Haimen, with both government recognition and a papal mandate in 2010. The state-controlled Church appointed him bishop of Shanghai on April 4, apparently violating the Vatican-China agreement of 2018 on the appointment of bishops.

Families of victims of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs claim they are being harassed by state operatives in order to cover up how their loved ones died. The claims come amid an International Criminal Court probe into thousands of deaths attributed to Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

41 year old Lourdes de Juan, widow of Constantino de Juan, said members of the National Bureau of Investigation were putting pressure on her after an independent forensic pathologist examined her husband’s remains.

This photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows forensic pathologist pointing at a scapula with a bullet hole during a post mortem medical examination of an exhumed drug war victim, at the University of the Philippines Manila, in Manila. (Photo: AFP)

A state report claimed de Juan died of natural causes. However, an independent pathological test revealed he was killed due to ‘three bullet wounds’ in the head. Another widow said someone who claimed to be a police officer warned her against saying anything against Duterte.

In March, the ICC rejected government appeal to suspend a probe into Duterte’s war on drugs, Official figures put the death toll at 6,500 but rights groups claim the tally is much higher, with some estimates putting the toll at more than 30,000.

Kalay Diocese in Myanmar has organized a pilgrimage program involving visits to churches and praying for peace in the conflict-stricken Southeast Asian nation. Priests and nuns were joined by hundreds of young people during the visits to seven churches in the diocese that covers parts of Chin state and Sagaing region last Saturday.

Kalay is one of the worst affected dioceses along with Kayah, Pekhon, Hakha, and Mandalay among the 16 dioceses in the country.

Youth join priests and nuns in the Kalay diocese on a pilgrimage to seven churches to pray for peace in Myanmar on May 6. (Photo: RVA Tedim service)

Besides, Catholics in parishes across the country have been reciting the rosary in May, the Marian month, to seek Mary’s intervention to bring peace to the troubled nation. In the evenings, dozens of parishioners go to the Marian grottos to say the rosary and make prayers for peace.

Since the military coup in February 2021, churches, church-run institutes, and Christian villages in the Christian-majority areas have come under constant military attacks as rebel groups and newly emerged resistance forces battle against the military.

Church leaders and advocacy groups have urged the leaders of 11 Southeast Asian nations who attended the ASEAN summit in Indonesia to put in place concrete steps to combat human trafficking in the region.