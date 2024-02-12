News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church leader urges govt to save people from elephant attacks

So far this year, five persons have died as man-animal conflict is on the rise in Kerala state

Southern Kerala, located in the Western Ghat, is home to one of the largest Asian elephant populations in the world.

Southern Kerala, located in the Western Ghat, is home to one of the largest Asian elephant populations in the world.  (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 12, 2024 12:04 PM GMT

Updated: February 12, 2024 12:53 PM GMT

Governments need to prioritize human lives over wildlife, said the head of India’s Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church after an elephant trampled to death a man in the latest of a series of wildlife attacks in southern Indian Kerala.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, who heads his Kerala-based Church, urged the Communist-led state government to take “serious steps” to protect the farmers living in the periphery of the Western Ghats, the state’s mountain range.

“The approach of giving more importance to the life of animals over humans is not good for a cultured society,” Thattil said in his Feb. 10 statement.

The prelate’s statement came hours after 42-year-old Ajeesh Panachiyil was trampled to death in front of his house after the animal chased him and a group of people through a public road in Wayanad district.

This year five people were killed by wild elephants in Kerala. Two died in Wayanad and three were killed in Idukki. The two districts have a sizable Christian presence.

The animal that killed Panachiyil was a radio-collared elephant that was translocated from the neighboring state of Karnataka, also in southern India

Video recordings of from nearby homes show the elephant chasing people, and Panchiyil scaling the compound wall of his house as he frantically searched for safety. But the elephant smashed the boundary wall and got him.

“It is not acceptable that humans are losing their lives in wildlife attacks,” said the 67-year-old leader, who assumed the major archbishop’s office on Jan. 11.

He said Panachiyil's cruel death was “a shame on the state of Kerala.”

The incident shows the state's inability "to protect the people from wild animals,” he added.

The Western Ghat area houses some 10,000 or about 25 percent of wild Asian elephants in the world, according to published documents.

Most members of the Syro-Malabar Church are farmers living on the periphery of the Western Ghat mountains. They routinely report wild animals attacking their homes and crops.

In the past five years at least 637 people, most of them farmers, died in wild animal attacks, according to government data presented in the state legislative house last year.

The latest death happened barely two months after a tiger attacked and killed Prajeesh Kuttappan Marottiparambil, 36, on Dec. 10 when he entered the forest to cut grass for his cows.

Cheriyan Joseph, a farmer based in the Idukki district in the state, says that the laws prohibit them from attacking and killing wild animals.

“We are unable to protect our farms,” Joseph said adding wild boars and elephants attack their farms, where they cultivate our food crops, vegetables and other crops.

“You could be jailed for killing a wild boar,” Joseph told UCA News on Feb. 12. He said state laws are more inclined to protect animals than humans and their property.

The government data lists 1,004 locations in the state as prone to wildlife attacks.

Catholic leaders like Thattil want the government to fence those locations to ensure the safety of the people.

The prelate is the head of more than 5 million Catholics in the Syro-Malabar Church, living in India and abroad.

Christians make up 18.38 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people while Muslims are 26. 56 percent and Hindus 54.73 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian bishops ask Catholics to vote in national polls Indonesian bishops ask Catholics to vote in national polls
Indian Church leader urges govt to save people from elephant attacks Indian Church leader urges govt to save people from elephant attacks
Turkey to turn 12th-century church to a mosque Turkey to turn 12th-century church to a mosque
Presidential elections in Argentina Presidential elections in Argentina
Psychogenealogy: An aid to physical and mental health Psychogenealogy: An aid to physical and mental health
The abuse of the elderly in our families The abuse of the elderly in our families
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Patna

Archdiocese of Patna

The archdiocese of Patna is spread over 37,119 square kilometres and comprises civil districts of Patna, Nalanda,

Read more
Diocese of Yibin

Diocese of Yibin

In a land area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Badulla

Diocese of Badulla

In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two

Read more
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.