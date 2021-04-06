X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Archbishop Thakur calls for an end to violence after a deadly attack in Chhattisgarh state

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Updated: April 06, 2021 04:57 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
4

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
5

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
6

Sultan gets Brunei's first Covid-19 vaccination jab

Apr 3, 2021
7

Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand

Apr 5, 2021
8

Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message

Apr 5, 2021
9

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021

Apr 4, 2021
10

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Indian security forces carry the coffin of a colleague at the Central Reserve Police Force's Jagdalpur camp in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state on April 4. He was killed in a gun battle with Maoist rebels which left 22 soldiers dead and 30 wounded. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic leader in India has called for dialogue after outlawed Maoist rebels killed 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh state.

Church officials said a Christian was among those killed in the four-hour gun battle on April 3, the deadliest attack in four years in the eastern state. It also left at least 30 soldiers injured.

The government has not immediately shared the details of the dead with the media.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I am sad that our security personnel are killed in their call to duty. We condemn all forms of violence. This cannot be justified in the name of anything,” said Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur, based in the capital of the violence-hit state.

Maoists, locally known as Naxals, have been engaged in an armed insurgency for more than four decades. Their leaders say the fight is for poor villagers and tribal people who have not benefited from India’s economic growth.

The attack happened in the forested areas of Bijapur and Sukma districts when security forces carried out a major search operation against the outlawed communist rebels, who run a parallel government in several districts.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, where the killings occurred, is one of the worst Maoist-infested areas in the country. Besides civilians, close to 200 security personnel have been killed in the region since 2010, according to reports.

Archbishop Thakur told UCA News on April 5 that the rebels should hold dialogue with the government and end the violence.

“We can settle any dispute or disagreement through dialogue and violence has never been a solution to any problem,” he said.

Though the violence took place on April 3, its details and the death toll were released only on April 4.

Related News

“When we celebrated Easter, the resurrection of our Lord, we were informed about the slaughter of our own brothers by our own brothers,” Archbishop Thakur lamented.

“We pray for the departed souls and also for their families and near and dear ones to bear this loss.” 

National leaders praised the sacrifice of the soldiers.

President Ram Nath Kovind said “the killing of the security personnel is a matter of deep anguish. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his “thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Opposition Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi saluted “the martyrdom of the brave soldiers” and said the “whole country is sad and angry at this incident.”

“The country will always remember the martyrdom of brave soldiers,” she added.

Also Read

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis
Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Indian state brings in anti-conversion law
Indian state brings in anti-conversion law
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
The many gifts of Easter
The many gifts of Easter
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions

Latest News

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis
Apr 6, 2021
Timor-Leste records first Covid-19 death
Apr 6, 2021
Ugandan archbishop found dead in his room on Holy Saturday
Apr 6, 2021
Pope asks Filipinos to pass on gift of faith
Apr 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021

Features

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Apr 6, 2021
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Respect electoral rules say Catholic bishops in Peru

Respect electoral rules, say Catholic bishops in Peru
Christian Tumi the first and only cardinal of Cameroon has died

Christian Tumi, the first and only cardinal of Cameroon, has died
Protect the Armenian churches of NagornoKarabakh

Protect the Armenian churches of Nagorno-Karabakh
Boston College theologian cleared of allegations and reinstated as department chair

Boston College theologian cleared of allegations and reinstated as department chair
Vaccines as universal goods

Vaccines as universal goods
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday April 6 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday April 6 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday in the Octave of Easter
“Risen Lord, lead and guide us in our lives

“Risen Lord, lead and guide us in our lives
O God, make education systems according to your will

O God, make education systems according to your will
John Baptist de la Salle | Saint of the Day

John Baptist de la Salle | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.