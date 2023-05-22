News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance

Christian couple relieved after Goa High Court quashes order banning them conducting religious activities

Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance

The top court in the western Indian state in Goa has upheld a citizen's fundamental right to freely practice, profess and propagate their religion, as guaranteed under the constitution. (Photo: Unsplash)

Michael Gonsalvas

By Michael Gonsalvas

Published: May 22, 2023 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: May 22, 2023 06:02 AM GMT

The Catholic Church in Goa has welcomed a ruling by the western Indian state's top court upholding a citizen's fundamental right to freely practice, profess and propagate their religion, as guaranteed under the constitution.

“It is a good order for every citizen of this country, especially minorities like Christians, and bodes well for the country,” as a whole, Father Barry Cardozo, spokesman of  the Archdiocese of Goa, told UCA News.

The state has a duty to extend all possible protection to its citizens to propagate their religious practice, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court said in its May 19 ruling.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

It issued the ruling while hearing a petition by Joan Mascarenhas E D'Souza challenging the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure by the district collector (magistrate), banning her and her pastor husband Dominic D’Souza from conducting religious activities in their own residence, citing communal tension.

Articles 19 (1), 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution guarantees to all persons the equal entitlement of freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice and propagate religion, the court noted.

The court has rightly upheld the right to profess, preach and propagate one’s religion in a democracy, Father Cardozo said. 

Through a Dec. 18 order, North Goa district collector, Sanjeev Desai, accused the couple of carrying out religious conversion at gatherings of their Five Pillar Church on their property in the village of Siolim.

The couple, however, argued that they were conducting religious activities which were permitted by the constitution.

A division bench of Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki SA Menezes of the Goa bench quashed the collector's order.

The magistrate in Goa state, a former Portuguese colony now ruled by the pro-Hindu party, also failed to cite a single incident of forced conversion by the couple while imposing Section 144, the court noted.

“There are other penal laws that could deal with such complaints," the court stated, finding fault with the imposition of Section 144.

In its order, the court said that the couple has not forced or coerced or deceived other people to convert them to Christianity in Goa, where Christians make up one-fourth of the tourism-friendly state's 1.54 million population.

The accusation that the petitioner and her husband were carrying out religious activities appears to be totally baseless, the court further said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound amid tensions Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound amid tensions
Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions
Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance
Sermons: synodal reflection Sermons: synodal reflection
Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church
US, Japan prelates call on G7 leaders to eliminate nuclear weapons US, Japan prelates call on G7 leaders to eliminate nuclear weapons
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sambalpur

Diocese of Sambalpur

The diocese is in the central western part of Orissa state in eastern India. It has an area of 9, 675 square

Read more
Diocese of Thamarassery

Diocese of Thamarassery

Thamarassery is situated on the south west coast of India. In a land area of 5,893 square kilometers, the diocesan

Read more
Diocese of Yanan

Diocese of Yanan

In a land area of about 80,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Yan'an and Yulin cites, Dingbian and

Read more
Diocese of Incheon

Diocese of Incheon

In a land area of 1,099 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Incheon Metropolitan City and four areas

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.