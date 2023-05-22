Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance

Christian couple relieved after Goa High Court quashes order banning them conducting religious activities
The top court in the western Indian state in Goa has upheld a citizen's fundamental right to freely practice, profess and propagate their religion, as guaranteed under the constitution. (Photo: Unsplash)
The Catholic Church in Goa has welcomed a ruling by the western Indian state's top court upholding a citizen's fundamental right to freely practice, profess and propagate their religion, as guaranteed under the constitution.
“It is a good order for every citizen of this country, especially minorities like Christians, and bodes well for the country,” as a whole, Father Barry Cardozo, spokesman of the Archdiocese of Goa, told UCA News.
The state has a duty to extend all possible protection to its citizens to propagate their religious practice, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court said in its May 19 ruling.
It issued the ruling while hearing a petition by Joan Mascarenhas E D'Souza challenging the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure by the district collector (magistrate), banning her and her pastor husband Dominic D’Souza from conducting religious activities in their own residence, citing communal tension.
Articles 19 (1), 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution guarantees to all persons the equal entitlement of freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice and propagate religion, the court noted.
The court has rightly upheld the right to profess, preach and propagate one’s religion in a democracy, Father Cardozo said.
Through a Dec. 18 order, North Goa district collector, Sanjeev Desai, accused the couple of carrying out religious conversion at gatherings of their Five Pillar Church on their property in the village of Siolim.
The couple, however, argued that they were conducting religious activities which were permitted by the constitution.
A division bench of Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki SA Menezes of the Goa bench quashed the collector's order.
The magistrate in Goa state, a former Portuguese colony now ruled by the pro-Hindu party, also failed to cite a single incident of forced conversion by the couple while imposing Section 144, the court noted.
“There are other penal laws that could deal with such complaints," the court stated, finding fault with the imposition of Section 144.
In its order, the court said that the couple has not forced or coerced or deceived other people to convert them to Christianity in Goa, where Christians make up one-fourth of the tourism-friendly state's 1.54 million population.
The accusation that the petitioner and her husband were carrying out religious activities appears to be totally baseless, the court further said.
