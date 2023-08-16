News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate

Protestors threw water bottles and eggs at Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the Pontifical Delegate

Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the Pontifical Delegate appointed to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of India's Syro-Malabar Church walks to the St. Mary's Cathedral holding Eucharist in his hands on Aug. 15, amid protest from Catholics. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 16, 2023 12:40 PM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2023 12:43 PM GMT

India's Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church has condemned violent protests against the visiting pontifical delegate, tasked with finding a solution to its decades-old liturgy dispute.

A section of Catholics in the Church's Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Aug. 15 publicly protested against Archbishop Cyril Vasial, the Pontifical Delegate appointed to the archdiocese.

The protest against the Pontifical Delegate "is highly condemnable," said a statement issued by the Church on Aug. 15.

The Jesuit archbishop was blocked from entering the St. Mary's Cathedral through its main door and police had to help him enter the cathedral through a side door and offer prayers.

The cathedral has been closed since last December following physical violence inside it triggered by the liturgy dispute. 

The agitated crowd also threw water bottles and eggs at the Pontifical Delegate.

"The same people who asked for a pontifical delegate are blocking him and staging a protest against him,” it said.

Priests and laity of the archdiocese agreed to a pontifical delegate finding a solution after the dispute pitched them against the Synod of Bishops after years of negotiations failed to find a solution. 

The protests were “unjustifiable and unchristian,” said Father Antony Vadakkekara, public relations officer of the Church, in the statement.

The slogans against the visiting papal delegate were “inflammatory,” the priest said. 

Vasil, who arrived at the Church's headquarters on Aug. 4, issued an exhortation saying his mandate is to implement an order of the Mass approved by the Vatican and the Church's synod.

The priests and laity of the archdiocese have rejected this liturgy, in which the celebrant faces the altar. They want to continue with a liturgy in which the celebrant faces the people throughout. 

Those who oppose Vasil say they expected him to find a solution through dialogue but he insists on implementing the synod-approved Mass. 

Of the Church's 35 dioceses, all except the archdiocese, have implemented the synod-approved Mass.

The Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese is the seat of Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Church.

The Church's statement urged the protesters to abstain from protests in the “true culture of the Christian faith” because such protests are "a disgrace to the entire Church."

The protests violated the boundaries of the "ecclesiastical discipline," it stated and added that “disrespect and opposition to the Pontifical Delegate is disobedience to the Holy Father."

Those who have disrespected him should apologize. They should realize their mistakes, abandon their narrow interests and stay close to the Church, the statement said.

Meanwhile, on Aug 15, some 250 priests of the archdiocese offered a solemn Mass in the Cathedral, which was attended by representatives from almost all parishes in the archdiocese.

The priests followed their liturgy facing the congregation, which is opposed to the synod-approved Mass.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbytery council, in a public address outside the Cathedral after the Mass said that five million Catholics and more than 450 of the 470 priests in the archdiocese would not make any compromise and accept the synod-approved Mass.

He also announced the priests' resolve to continue with their protest for “justice” saying they were prepared to sacrifice their lives for the Mass they hold as dear.

Vasil, however, in an interview with a Catholic Malayalam news channel expressed the hope the priests will eventually fall in line as they will not disobey the pope.

Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan
Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline
Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship
3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military 3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military
Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea
