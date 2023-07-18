Indian Church body blames state govt for fishermen's deaths

Kerala Latin Catholic Association wants a financial package for the four dead men's families

People carry out a rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state in which at least 20 people died on May 7, 2023. A Church body has called on the state government to provide a financial package to the families of four fishermen who died when their boat capsized in Muthalapozhi Harbor near the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

A Church body has called on the government of a southern Indian state to provide a special financial package to the families of four Catholic fishermen who died in a boat mishap and blamed the communist-led administration for their deaths.

In a memorandum, the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) asked communist chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to announce the package for the families of the fishermen who died earlier this month when their boat capsized in Muthalapozhi Harbor near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state.

The bodies of Kunjumon (42), Robin (42), Biju (48), and Biju (55), all members of Trivandrum archdiocese, were all recovered after the tragedy on July 10.

The mishap was the latest “among 125 boat tragedies in the harbor since 2006 in which more than 69 fishermen died and 700 others sustained injuries,” said advocate Sherry J. Thomas, president of the KLCA.

A special financial package is needed as those who die in such tragedies are the bread-winners of their families, observed Thomas.

“Their deaths could have been avoided if the state government had fulfilled its promise to rectify faulty construction of the harbor,” Thomas told UCA News on July 17, three days after submitting the memorandum to Vijayan, the only communist chief minister among India’s 28 provincial states.

Critics say construction of the groynes — a shore protection structure built perpendicular to the shoreline of the coast — leading to the harbor is too short causing an accumulation of sand that has effected water levels and currents, making them more treacherous.

The government promised to rectify the fault but “the situation remains the same and our people continue to die,” said Thomas.

The government has so far not responded to the financial package demand.

Vijayan has completed two years in office in his second five-year term. However, fishermen blame his government for their problems, saying, “It seldom fulfills its promises.”

The communist government has been at loggerheads with Trivandrum archdiocese after its bishops and priests led a 140-day long protest against the multi-billion dollar Adani Vizhinjam Port on the Arabian seacoast.

The port site is about 40 kilometers south of Muthalapozhi Harbor. The protesters wanted the government to halt construction and order a fresh independent survey, claiming that since the port construction started in 2015 some 500 fishermen lost their houses due to seashore erosion.

The protest was called off on Dec. 6, 2022, after it turned violent.

The government has registered a case of calling for riot against Father Eugene Pereira, vicar general of the archdiocese, and 50 others, most of them fishermen, when they protested before two state ministers, who visited the harbor on July 10.

Education minister V. Sivankutty accused Father Pereira of instigating the local people to stage the protest before the ministers.

The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, which is active in all 11 Latin rite dioceses in Kerala, observed a weeklong protest from July 10 against what they said, “totally false police case against the priest and others.”

