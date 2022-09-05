News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution

States ordered to verify allegations of persecution after federal government described cases as fake

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service at an East Delhi church on April 14, 2019

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service at an East Delhi church on April 14, 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 05, 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Updated: September 05, 2022 10:59 AM GMT

Christian leaders have lauded India’s top court for directing the states to verify allegations of persecution against the community people after the federal government refuted their complaints as baseless.

“We are satisfied with the Supreme Court order,” Archbishop Peter Machado of the Archdiocese of Bangalore (now Bengaluru) told UCA News on Sept. 5.

Archbishop Machado, based in Bengaluru, capital of southern Karnataka state, is one of the petitioners in the public interest litigation (PIL) that sought direction to end the persecution against Christians in the country.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A division bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli in an interim order directed chief secretaries of eight states to verify allegations of persecution of Christians listed in the PIL.

The verification, the court said, would help it know the reality after the federal government described the incidents listed in the PIL as fake cases and urged the court to dismiss the petition.

The top court in its Sept. 1 order also directed the states to provide information such as preliminary police reports, status of investigation, arrests made and charges filed.

The top court also directed the petitioners to provide a detailed breakdown of the incidents of violence indicated in the PIL to the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta within four weeks.

The court also ordered to complete the verification process within two months in view of the gravity of the allegations and file an affidavit before it.

The federal ministry of Home Affairs has been authorized to collect the verification reports from eight states.

“We have filed detailed reports of persecution against Christians from 22 states in our PIL. The Supreme Court, however, has sought details from eight states such as Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regarding more than 20 cases of violence against Christians that were reported,” said A. C. Michael, another petitioner.

“It is a very satisfactory order and it will help bring out the truth. We have submitted complete documents related to each case to the top court,” Michael told UCA News on Sept. 5.

While passing this order the court had made it clear that it had not expressed any opinion on the veracity of the allegations raised in the plea.

Archbishop Machado, the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship of India in their petition said on average 45 to 50 violent attacks take place against Christian institutions and priests every month throughout India. The petitioners sought direction from the top court to end such violence and seek protection for community members.

The federal government in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Aug. 16 denied the allegations of Christian persecution and denied any kind of targeted attacks.

“In some cases, incidents of a purely criminal nature and arising out of personal issues have been categorized as violence targeting Christians,” it added.

The government said the PIL seemed to be based on misleading and self-serving data compiled by certain organizations.

The petitioners in their rejoinder refuted the government's claim and reiterated that their reports were authentic as they collected them after proper verification from the victims and the local police involved as well.

Now, with the top court ordering verification of the details of the cases listed in the PIL Christians believe the reality will come out.

They claim that more than 500 incidents of attacks were recorded in 2021 which they described as the worst year for Christians.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the 1.3 billion population with Hindus accounting for more than 80 percent of the population of India.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia
Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims
Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip
Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest
Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution
China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

An almost incognito pope appears in St Peters Basilica

An (almost) incognito pope appears in St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis' arrival at the recent consistory went virtually unnoticed

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.