Indian Christians welcome state's Dalit quota benefit support

Andhra Pradesh tells federal panel that Christians should have benefits denied them by India’s affirmative action policy

Former Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan (center) is heading a three-member panel to study the implications of conferring Scheduled Caste status on Dalit Christians and Muslims. Balakrishnan, who is from a Dalit community in southern India, will submit a report next year.

Former Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan (center) is heading a three-member panel to study the implications of conferring Scheduled Caste status on Dalit Christians and Muslims. Balakrishnan, who is from a Dalit community in southern India, will submit a report next year. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 11, 2024 07:40 AM GMT

Christian leaders have welcomed a demand by a southern Indian state government to confer Scheduled Caste (SC) status on Dalit Christians under India’s affirmative action policy.

On Jan. 9, Andhra Pradesh social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna told a press conference that “Dalits who converted to Christianity continue to lead a miserable life. Therefore, it is necessary to extend them Scheduled Caste status.”

“They converted to Christianity expecting a social change. But, there is no change in their lives,” the minister said.

“We are happy that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken the initiative to inform the Justice Balakrishnan Commission of the need to extend  Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians,” said Father Aloysius Ephrem Raju Alex, deputy secretary of the regional Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council, which covers the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He was referring to a three-member commission headed by former chief justice K. G. Balakrishnan which was appointed by the federal government — led by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — in October 2022 to study the implications of extending the benefits to them and submit a report within two years.

Dalits, who figure the lowest in the Hindu caste system, have converted to Buddhism, Sikhism, Christianity and Islam in large numbers in India. According to official data, there are 201 million Dalits among India’s 1.4 billion people.

Currently, Dalit people among the Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist religions enjoy Scheduled Caste status but Christian and Muslim Dalits are denied the benefits on the grounds that their religions are caste-free.

Scheduled Caste status will ensure them a share in a 15 percent reserved quota in parliament and state legislatures, government jobs and education.  At present these benefits are extended only to Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist Dalits.

In their petitions to India's Supreme Court, Dalit Christians and Muslims have alleged that their conversion to the Abrahamic religions has not improved their socio-economic status.

Dalit Christians and Muslims have been fighting to end the discrimination since 1950. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians trace their origins to Dalit and other marginalized communities.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has done the right thing by making its stand known to the panel which will be submitting its report to the federal government and the top court,” Alex told UCA News on Jan. 10.

We urge the state government to become a party to the petition in the top court to strengthen our demand, the priest added.

We also want other state governments to follow the example of the Andhra Pradesh government, he said.

“Conversion to Christianity has not given any benefits to Dalits,” Sudhir J R, a lay Christian leader from Telangana.

Their economical status remains the same, he told UCA News.

Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is dead against the conversion of Dalits to Christianity and Islam. Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by his party, have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law.

The federally appointed Balakrishnan Commission follows two other panels — the Ranganath Misra Commission in 2004 and the Rajinder Sachar Commission in 2005 — that recommended giving quotas and other benefits to Dalit Christians and Muslims.

Currently, Supreme Court proceedings are stalled until the Balakrishnan panel submits its report.

Balakrishnan is from a Dalit community in southern India.

However, by appointing yet another commission, the federal government was buying more time, Church leaders alleged.

Modi’s pro-Hindu party does not want to offend its Hindu support base ahead of polls this year. So, the right-wing government appointed the Balakrishanan Commission and told it to submit the report after two years, they said.

