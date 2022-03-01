X
India

Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine

A joint statement by multi-denominational churches joined the world in calling for an end to war

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: March 01, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 05:08 AM GMT

Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine

Indian Christians take part in a solidarity march in Siliguri on April 26, 2019, to pay tribute to the Easter attack victims in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)

Churches of all denominations in India have urged the faithful to pray for people suffering due to the war in Ukraine while calling for an unconditional ceasefire.

The joint call came from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), National Council of Churches of India (NCCI), the apex body of Protestant and Orthodox churches, and the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI).

“Moved by the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine caused by war, we join world leaders and the leadership of our respective global and regional communions in calling for an unconditional ceasefire,” they said in a joint statement. 

The statement issued on Feb. 28 was signed by Archbishop Felix Machado of Vasai, general secretary of the CBCI, Reverend Asir Ebenezer, general secretary of the NCCI, and Reverend Vijayesh Lal, secretary-general of the EFI.

The church leaders said that “we uphold the citizens and inhabitants of Ukraine, especially the elderly, sick, people with disability, women and children who are most often among the greatest targets of violence and war.”

“We believe that we have a responsibility to pray for the transformation of leaders who take up arms in anger or revenge. May God’s protection and providence be upon Ukraine and Russia by which the entire region shall experience peace forever,” they said. 

The ecumenical fellowships in India together in solidarity with all people of goodwill are encouraged to observe March 2 as a day of prayer and fasting

Responding to the present situation in Ukraine, Pope Francis has said: “My heart aches greatly at the worsening situation in Ukraine.”

The World Council of Churches has appealed to the churches around the world to “pray for a change of hearts and minds, for de-escalation, and for dialogue instead of threats.”

The World Evangelical Alliance has called for an immediate end to the attacks on Ukraine and requested churches to pray for the restoration of peace.

Hearkening to this clarion call, the CBCI, NCCI and EFI said that “the ecumenical fellowships in India together in solidarity with all people of goodwill are encouraged to observe March 2 as a day of prayer and fasting.”

They also recommended litany for all Christians who may recite this every week during Lent on any suitable day.

The intercessory prayers for a quick ceasefire said “at a time when peace and harmony are the most sought after gifts by the whole humanity, let us, as one community of Christians bring our prayers before the Lord, who is the Prince of Peace.”

The joint statement said: “God revealed to us in Scripture is a God who has suffered at the hands of an empire, and so let us together pray for the accompaniment and intervention of God within our situations. We make this Lent even more special by keeping this intention in mind for peace and harmony in the world, in Ukraine and in our own nation.”

