Indian Christians tell govt to avoid exam on Easter Sunday

The earlier date happened to be Hindu god Ram's birthday, so the examination was postponed to the day of Jesus’ resurrection

Performers dance next to a float representing the predominantly tribal state of Chhattisgarh in central India during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan. 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 25, 2022 03:38 AM GMT

Christians in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh have appealed to the provincial government to reschedule a selection exam for postings in the revenue department to be held on Easter Day.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) had earlier decided to hold the examination for the selection of Patwaris — officials entrusted with maintaining land records in villages — on April 10.

The date was subsequently changed as April 10 happened to be Ram Navami, a Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ram. The new date announced was April 17, which happened to be Easter Sunday.

“We are deeply concerned and pained by the decision of the CPEB to hold the examination on Easter Day,” said Guruvinder Singh Chadda, president of the Akhil Bharati Isai Samudaya Adhikar Sangathan, an organization working for the welfare of Christians in the state.

Chadda, who is a Catholic, told UCA News on March 23 that the state government was expected to be fair and sensitive to all religions. “We had never expected that the authorities would conduct an examination on a day that is very important for us Christians,” he said.

His group also petitioned Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the revenue minister, the chief secretary and the chairman of the CPEB, among others, seeking to redraw the examination schedule.

“If the date is not changed, it will be inconvenient for Christian candidates to appear for the examination,” it said in the petition. Also, some Christian employees were likely to be deputed to conduct the examination, thus robbing them of the opportunity to celebrate Easter with their family and friends.

The Sangathan pointed out that Easter was as important a festival to Christians as was Ram Navami for Hindus.

“We are hopeful that the government will understand our position and take effective measures to prepone or postpone the examination date once again,” said Peter Simon, another Christian leader.

Chhattisgarh is ruled by the Congress party, which swears by democratic and secular principles as enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Some 93.25 percent of Chhattisgarh’s 30 million people are followers of Hinduism, a majority of whom are tribal people who are animists, while over 2 percent follow Islam, according to the 2011 census.

Christianity is followed by less than 2 percent of people and Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism are followed by an even smaller number of people.

