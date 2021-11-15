X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits

Dalit Liberation Sunday reinforces the message that caste discrimination is unacceptable

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: November 15, 2021 09:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
2

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
3

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
4

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop

Nov 12, 2021
5

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings

Nov 12, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand

Nov 12, 2021
7

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Nov 12, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 12, 2021
9

Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Nov 12, 2021
10

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits

A poster promoting Dalit Liberation Sunday 2021.

Indian Christians of all denominations observed Dalit Liberation Sunday to show their solidarity with Christians of Dalit origin who face discrimination.

The theme of the Nov. 14 event was “God says NO to caste discrimination”.

The Office for Scheduled Castes-Backward Classes of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) and the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), which comprises Protestant and Orthodox churches, urged the Christian community to remember Dalit Christians who face discrimination.

“The celebration of Dalit Liberation Sunday is a clarion call to the whole Christian community to renew our faith and to awaken our consciousness to be the voice of the voiceless and to stand with the vulnerable Dalits in society,” Father Vijay Kumar Nayak, secretary of the Indian bishops’ Office for Dalits and Lower Classes, said in a statement.

“We are united in the same spirit of God to love and treat others with brotherly and sisterly concern.”

Dalit Liberation Sunday has been celebrated every year since 2007 by the CBCI in collaboration with the NCCI.

No one can serve Christ and caste: the practice of caste is sin and untouchability a crime

The NCCI has for decades announced a zero-tolerance approach to caste discrimination in any form.

“No one can serve Christ and caste: the practice of caste is sin and untouchability a crime. This affirmation has been the driving force for the churches’ campaign against caste discrimination,” the NCCI said in a Nov. 14 statement.

The struggle of Dalit Christians and Muslims seeking scheduled caste status started after a presidential order removed the privileges given to scheduled caste converts who were not Hindus.

But even though the privileges were restored to Sikhs (1956) and to Buddhists (1990), Christians and Muslims, who have been pressing successive governments for several years, have not been granted privileges and there seems little hope for them.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Different commissions appointed by the government have clearly recommended that Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims should be included on the scheduled caste list.

Dalits, or untouchables, are the lowest caste within Hindu society. Huge numbers of Dalits have converted to Christianity and Islam over the decades, though in reality the religions offer limited protection from societal prejudice.

The word Dalit means "trampled upon" in Sanskrit and refers to all groups once considered untouchable and outside the four-tier Hindu caste system. Government data shows 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this socially deprived group. Some 60 percent of India's 25 million Christians are also of Dalit or tribal origin.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Indian witch-hunt survivor honored with civilian award
Indian witch-hunt survivor honored with civilian award
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Support Us

Latest News

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits
Nov 15, 2021
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Nov 15, 2021
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Nov 15, 2021
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change
Nov 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021

Features

Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse

Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse
The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin

The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin
Field hospital or battlefield

Field hospital or battlefield?
Vatican releases itinerary for popes journey to Cyprus and Greece

Vatican releases itinerary for pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.