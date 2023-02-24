Indian Christians stage united protest against rising hate, violence

South Korean Church officials have asked for research and education plans as Catholics in the country experience a drop in priestly ordinations amid decreasing birth rate and religiosity.

The number of newly ordained priests dropped to 87 in 2023 from 131 in 2011, a decrease of 35 percent, according to the Statistics of the Catholic Church in Korea. This year, the Jeonju Diocese had no priestly ordination as there was no candidate. The number of priests ordained in the diocese had dropped from six in 2011 to two in 2021.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick ordains 23 new priests at Myeongdong Cathedral in capital Seoul on Jan. 28, 2022. Korean Church data shows overall priestly vocation has declined by 35 percent over the past 12 years. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

Besides, the number of students at seminaries nationwide decreased by about 30 percent from 1,587 in 2011 to 1,137 in 2021. Catholic dioceses carried out research on the decline of priestly vocations.

Among the factors identified are low birth rate, increasing indifference to religion and faith, realism, and secularism. The growing apathy at home toward religious education and prioritizing professional success over faith are also identified as reasons for low priestly vocations.

Chinese authorities have taken away Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of the Diocese of Yongjia about a year after he was released from detention. The bishop with his secretary, Father Paolo Jiang Sunian, was reportedly ‘disappeared’ earlier this year and their whereabouts are still unknown.

They were said to have been prevented from attending the funeral of Father Leo Chen Nailiang, a priest who was loyal to the Vatican and was seen as a dissenter by the Chinese Communist Party. The communists persecuted Father Nailiang several times and once sent him to a labor camp for several years for “re-education.”

Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of the Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou) seen in this file image

The 59-year-old Bishop Zhumin was ordained as Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Yongjia in 2011 with a Papal mandate. He became bishop in 2016.

However, his appointment was not approved by the state-sanctioned Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. Besides, he consistently refused to join the state-run church bodies, drawing the ire of the authorities. He was detained and released several times since 2011.

The Sri Lankan Church has strongly criticized the government’s decision to suspend local council elections scheduled in March. The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it is unable to hold elections on March 9 due to a funds crisis.

The move disappointed the people and opposition parties, who continue to hold street protests across the country. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said postponing the vote might be due to rising public dissatisfaction with the government. He asked the nation’s rulers to face the people and accept their verdict.

Supporters and activists of Sri Lanka's main opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya party shout slogans during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council elections as scheduled, in Colombo on Feb. 20. (Photo: AFP)

The cardinal termed the postponement of the election as a “totalitarian attempt” and “anti-democratic” move. His views were shared with the media during a press conference on Tuesday. Sri Lanka’s local council elections, supposed to be held every four years, were last held in 2018.

In 2022, the government issued a gazette to extend the tenure of the councils by another year. Critics say the reason to postpone the election is the ruling government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe will suffer a massive defeat amid a massive economic crisis and ongoing protests in the country.

Indonesian Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo has called on Catholics to fight the scourge of human trafficking during the Season of Lent which began on Wednesday.

The cardinal termed human trafficking as "one of the greatest crimes against humanity” in a pastoral letter, which was read throughout Jakarta Archdiocese during Sunday Mass last week. He asked Catholics to help poor people by providing them with skills, capital, and marketing technical assistance, and create new jobs and raising awareness in society and families.

Indonesian cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo called on Catholics to fight human trafficking during the Season Lent. (Photo: YouTube)

The appeal came amid concerns about rising cases of trafficking in Indonesia including in Christian-majority areas. Government data shows human trafficking cases increased from 213 in 2019 to 400 in 2020.

Anti-trafficking campaigners say the actual number of trafficking should be much higher as most cases remain unreported. The United States downgraded Indonesia to Tier 2 Watch List in 2022, saying that the country’s anti-trafficking legislation is inconsistent with international law.

An Italian missionary priest Father Peter Geramia strongly criticized the Philippine legal justice system over the very slow trial for murder of a confrere, Father Fausto Tentorio, who was shot dead 11 years ago.