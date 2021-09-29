X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws

Preventing someone from following a religion of choice curtails the freedom guaranteed in the Indian constitution

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: September 29, 2021 10:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2021 03:47 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
4

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
5

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
6

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
7

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
8

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
9

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
10

Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos

Sep 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws

Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi speaks at the meeting of Christian leaders with the federal ministers for minorities at a meeting in New Delhi on Sept. 28. (Photo: supplied)

Christians in India have sought the federal government’s intervention to ensure the repeal of anti-conversion laws enacted by some provincial governments making religious conversion by force or allurement a punishable offense

Preventing someone from embracing or practicing a religion of choice curtailed the freedom of conscience and religious beliefs guaranteed in the Indian constitution, they said at a special meeting with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the federal minister for minority affairs, and John Barla, the junior minister, in New Delhi on Sept. 28.

Another key issue they sought to highlight was the new legal restrictions being imposed on receiving foreign donations for charitable works meant for the benefit of India’s poor and deprived masses.

Naqvi highlighted India’s age-old tradition of celebrating all religions and underlined the need to strengthen the shared cultural heritage and legacy of coexistence. “Any attempt to disturb this fabric of unity and harmony will hurt the soul of India,” he said.

The 50 Christian leaders belonging to various denominations submitted a memorandum listing all issues plaguing the minority community. It was read out by Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting.

“It was a great opportunity for us to appraise the ministers about our concerns,” said Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad Archdiocese of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church.

The ministers promised to look into our concerns positively and assured all help from the government

The continued violence against Christians under the false pretext of stopping so-called forced conversions as well as the destruction and desecration of their places of worship were highlighted at the discussion.

Members of the delegation also decried the lukewarm response of police and administrative officials in matters where Christians are unnecessarily victimized.  

“The ministers promised to look into our concerns positively and assured all help from the government,” Archbishop Bharanikulangara told UCA News on Sept. 29.

The new National Education Policy, changes in health education, the plight of Adivasis or indigenous people, Dalits and other marginalized people also came up in the discussion.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The discrimination against Dalit Christians and Muslims in reservations for education and jobs was discussed too. It was suggested that religion should not be a determining factor while extending benefits meant for historically disadvantaged castes or tribes.

Other key demands raised at the meeting included the setting up of a government-funded National/Central Christian University on the lines of Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University, ensuring socioeconomic empowerment of the community and promoting skill training, entrepreneurial skills and small industry and livelihood development.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into warnings of church attacks
Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into warnings of church attacks
Archdiocese of Delhi welcomes new auxiliary bishop
Archdiocese of Delhi welcomes new auxiliary bishop
Top Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh
Top Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Support Us

Latest News

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Pope chooses 'Listen' as theme for World Communications Day
Sep 30, 2021
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Sep 30, 2021
US groups want a million people to pray rosary for life
Sep 30, 2021
Indonesian farmers' wives fight for detained husbands
Sep 30, 2021
More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar
Sep 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021

Features

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Young people not just the future but also its present says pope

Young people not just the future but also its present, says pope
The quiet revolution of German Catholics

The quiet revolution of German Catholics
Pope Francis integral ecology and the pandemic

Pope Francis, integral ecology and the pandemic
Popes apology for the Conquest of Mexico angers Spaniards

Pope’s apology for the Conquest of Mexico angers Spaniards
Francis is set to open a worldwide synod process US dioceses dont seem prepared

Francis is set to open a worldwide synod process. US dioceses don't seem prepared.
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.