Indian Christians seek participation in state polls

Want political parties to field at least two Christian candidates in state elections in Telangana

A policeman stands guard at the new Telangana state secretariat in the capital Hyderabad on April 28. (Photo: AFP)

Christians in a southern Indian state are seeking political participation in upcoming polls to improve their historically marginalized status.

In a memorandum, Christians in Telangana asked political parties to field at least two candidates from the Christian community in upcoming assembly polls on Nov. 30.

The Christians are mainly Dalits (formerly untouchables) and victims of social and religious prejudice fostered by the centuries-old Hindu caste system.

Representing the entire Christian community, the Telangana State Federation of Churches (TSFC), Telangana Council of Churches (TCC) and the Synod of Telangana (SOT) noted that the community does not have representation in the 119-member assembly despite forming 1.2 million of the state’s 35 million population.

“We want all parties to allot at least two tickets to Christians,” said Father Aloysius Ephrem Raju Alex, deputy secretary of the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council, a regional body.

“This demand is from the entire Christian community,” he told UCA News on Oct. 16.

Christians, however, have been unsuccessful in holding meetings with major parties except the opposition Congress so far.

Telangana was carved out of southern Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after massive protests by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The party has ruled India’s youngest state since 2014.

Telangana is going to the polls along with Christian-majority Mizoram state in the northeast, Rajasthan in the northwest, and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in central India.

We “succeeded in handing over a memorandum” to the Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal on Oct. 12, Father Alex said.

The memorandum included demands like quotas in the lower house of the assembly and representation in next year’s national polls.

The Congress leader “listened to us but did not give any assurance about our demand for Christian candidates,” Alex said.

Christians are a minority in Telangana, while Catholics constitute roughly half of all Christians in the state.

Under the Hindu caste system, Dalits are placed on the lowest stratum. Millions of Dalits converted to more egalitarian religions like Christianity in the hope of escaping the clutches of the caste system, which segregates people based on their vocations.

The extension of certain benefits under India’s affirmative action to Dalit Christians is a contentious issue and has been the subject of court battles.

Affirmative action promises job quotas and the reservation of seats in India’s parliament and state assemblies.

Christians in Telengana want political parties to unveil a plan covering the community’s education, healthcare, and employment and land for burial grounds.

In the memorandum, they sought insurance cover for pastors, priests, nuns and other religious people working in the state.

“We will try our best to hand over the memorandum to all political parties,” Alex added.

India’s Supreme Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions arguing for Dalit Christians to qualify for scheduled caste status to get the benefits of affirmative action.

Of the 543 seats in India's parliament, 84 are reserved for 200 million Dalit people, officially known as scheduled castes, and 47 are reserved for 104 million scheduled tribes.

Christians make up just 2.4 percent of India’s massive population of 1.4 billion and Dalit Christian leaders claim that 80 percent of Indian Christians are of Dalit-origin.

