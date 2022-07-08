News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center

Statues including those of Jesus and Mother Mary have been damaged by unknown vandals in the central state of Chhattisgarh

Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center

Christians are taking photographs of one of the several Catholic statues vandals smashed in a parish under Raipur archdiocese on July 3 in India's Chhattisgarh state. (Photo: Supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 08, 2022 09:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2022 09:55 AM GMT

Catholics in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh organized a silent protest against police failure to take action against the vandals who damaged statues of Jesus and Mother Mary at a local pilgrimage center.

Ahead of the silent rally on July 8, parishioners of Dongargarh in the Raipur archdiocese conducted an hour-long adoration.

“We want the police to take immediate action against those who are behind this attack,” said Parish priest Kishore Ekka after registering a complaint at the local police station in Rajnandagoan district.

The priest said the vandalism at Mount Calvary, which is a popular pilgrimage spot for Christians, was noticed on July 3.

There were statues installed at all the 14 Stations of the Cross on the way to the mount but only three among them were spared by the vandals. “The statues were standing intact until 4 in the evening on July 2. What happened later is not known to us,” Father Ekka told UCA News on July 8.

Although it had been five days since his complaint, there was no progress in the investigations, he added with displeasure.

“The archdiocese had declared Mount Calvary as a pilgrimage center in 2001. Catholics from the diocese outside the state have been visiting it since then,” Father Ekka added.

Inspector Surendra Kumar Swarnakar, who is in charge of the Dongargarh Police Station, told the media that investigations were underway and the suspects will be nabbed soon.

But local Christians say they are upset with the tardy probe.

Gurvinder Singh Chadda, president of the Akhil Bharati Isai Samudaya Adhikar Sangathan, a Christian rights group, condemned the police inaction and said he would soon seek the intervention of the state's governor and chief minister.

Christians in Chhattisgarh have often accused the state’s government and police of not acting on their complaints of persecution, leading to an increase in violent attacks against them and their institutions, including places of worship.

Father Sebastian Poomattam, vicar general of the archdiocese, called the attack “unfortunate” and appealed to the police to punish the culprits to avoid such incidents in the future.

Hindu nationalist groups active in Chhattisgarh are known to target Christians while falsely accusing them of converting gullible indigenous people to Christianity, a charge Christians deny.

Christians make up less than 2 percent of the close to 30 million people in Chhattisgarh. India’s Christian population is 2.3 percent of the 1.3 billion people.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
F.M. BRITTO
A protest March had been taken on July 8 by the Christians in Dongragarh and a memorandum had been submitted.
Reply

Latest News

Tribute paid to Indian Jesuit who stood up for tribal people Tribute paid to Indian Jesuit who stood up for tribal people
Church in China is growing and flourishing Church in China is growing and flourishing
Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center
Saintly Japanese Jesuit’s first icon unveiled Saintly Japanese Jesuit’s first icon unveiled
Former head of Philippine bishops’ conference dies at 81 Former head of Philippine bishops’ conference dies at 81
Malaysian diocese forgives church vandal Malaysian diocese forgives church vandal
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Grazie Don Pietro

Grazie, Don Pietro!

Monsignor Pietro Sigurani, Rome's servant of the poor and man of unwavering faith, has died at age 86

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.