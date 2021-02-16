X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Directive by Daman's administration requires mandatory veneration of the Hindu goddess of knowledge

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: February 16, 2021 05:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
5

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
6

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
7

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
8

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
9

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
10

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Catholics in Delhi Archdiocese pray on Palm Sunday on April 4, 2017. A rights group says there has been a rise in the number of attacks on Christians in India. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

An Indian human rights group that monitors atrocities against Christians has expressed opposition to a directive by Daman's administration requiring the mandatory veneration of the Hindu goddess of knowledge.

The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum (UFC) has also urged the administration and the Directorate of Education of Daman to immediately withdraw the circular.

The circular issued on Feb. 11 directed all government, government-aided and private schools to conduct prayers and veneration of goddess Saraswati and to submit compliance reports and photographs by Feb. 17.

The circular stated: “We know that the Vasant Panchami is celebrated as the birthday of goddess Saraswati, who symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, purity and truth.”

All principals and educational heads of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are requested to celebrate the festival of Vasant Panchami on Feb. 16. and organize programs at school level.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“The directive gravely impinges on the right to freedom of religion and freedom to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice as guaranteed and protected in the constitution of India for all minorities,” A.C. Michael, convener of the UCF, said in a press note on Feb. 15.

“It is pertinent to note that the secular ethos of this country places a constitutional embargo on the government from giving preferential treatment to any one religion.

“Even in 2019, the same administration of Daman and Diu, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli, attempted to cancel Good Friday as a gazetted holiday. However, the Christian community approached Bombay High Court and succeeded in reversing the order. The community sees this present order as yet another way of restricting the practice of their faith as well as the right to administer their institutions.

“In the case of SR Bommai versus the Union of India, the Supreme Court held that religious tolerance and equal treatment of all religious groups and protection of their life and property and places of worship are an essential part of secularism enshrined in our constitution.”

The press note said that while the patriotic contributions of the Indian Christian community during the freedom struggle are well documented, post-independence Christians have played a major role in nation-building with their contributions to the armed forces, health care and education.

Related News

The UFC is an inter-denominational Christian organization that fights for the human rights of members of the Christian minority, mainly through protests. 

Meanwhile, the UCF’s 2020 half-yearly report highlighted the trend of violence against Christians has been steadily rising. The number of incidents recorded in 2014 was below 150 but rose to nearly 200 in 2015, over 200 in 2016, more than 250 in 2017, 300 in 2018 and 328 in 2019.

States that witnessed atrocities against Christians include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindu festival of Vasant Panchami is observed mostly in northern India under various names such as Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja, Shree Panchami and Sufi Basant. On that day, which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring, people visit temples and pray to the goddess Saraswati.

The combined population of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, former Portuguese territories in western India, is around 600,000, but Christians number just 9,000, mostly Catholics.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church
Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India

Latest News

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Feb 16, 2021
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Feb 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help

Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help
Archbishop of Paris closes experimental Vatican II parish

Archbishop of Paris closes experimental, "Vatican II" parish
Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum

Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.