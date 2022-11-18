Indian Christians on target in the guise of conversions

Christians in India continue to face accusations and harassment from right-wing Hindu groups over alleged forced religious conversions.
The contentious issue of religious conversions is being raised in India to target minority groups like Christians. Last Sunday, police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh started a probe against 10 Protestant Christians for allegedly violating a state law that criminalizes religious conversion.
The Christians were accused by a state-run child rights body of trafficking and conversion activities following a surprise raid in a Protestant Church-run orphanage. Community leaders alleged that the statutory child rights body is being used to target and harass Christians.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court of India expressed concerns over alleged forceful religious conversion saying it affects the national security, freedom of religion, and conscience of citizens. The top court asked the federal government about efforts to curb conversions.
The remarks came in response to a petition by a pro-Hindu leader who sought stringent steps against religious conversions across the nation. Christian leaders have also dismissed claims by Hindu groups that three Swedish tourists deported last month from the eastern state of Assam were preachers.
A news item in a local Hindi language newspaper alleging religious conversion at an orphanage run by the Mid India Christian Service was shared by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on his Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter)
As winter approaches, Church groups in Pakistan are rushing aid to people affected by the devastating flood in June this year that submerged one-third of the country, displaced eight million people, and caused 28 billion US dollars worth of damage.
Father James Channan, director of the Dominican Peace Center in Lahore, sent quilts, grocery items¸ hygiene kits, and shoes to 50 people in Basti Fakhar, south Punjab through Caritas Pakistan.
Father James Channan (in pink shirt) visiting a village in Rajanpur district on Nov. 7. (Photo: Father James Channan)
The priest said he aims to reach out to 1,000 families during the winter. Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, said that the agency will assist 5,000 flood-affected people in the next few months.
Earlier this month, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore visited tent villages and a medical camp run by Caritas in south Punjab. During the visit, he distributed quilts, warm clothes, bedding, grocery items, nutrition kits, and hygiene packages among flood victims.
Catholics in Bangladesh have paid tributes to an Italian missionary who spent most of his life serving poor and indigenous communities. Father Paolo Ciceri, a PIME missionary priest died in Italy last Wednesday at the age of 80.
He had been suffering from various ailments including liver problems since 2005 and his condition worsened after he was injured in a car crash in 2017, forcing him to move to Italy for better treatment.
Italian PIME missionary Father Paolo Ciceri served in Bangladesh from 1973-2017 and is credited for the socio-economic development of poor indigenous communities. (Photo supplied)
The priest was based in the tribal-dominated dioceses of Rajshahi and Dinajpur in northern Bangladesh from 1972 to 2017. The missionary is hailed for his efforts in the socio-economic development of poor indigenous Catholics. He offered educational and healthcare facilities and provided housing, rehabilitation, and means of livelihood for thousands of landless ethnic indigenous Catholics.
He also financed the higher education of many students after they completed secondary level. Some of those educated by the missionary are today doctors, nurses, teachers, and private sector employees.
A top Church leader in Myanmar has called on Catholics to avoid high-profile celebrations at Christmas and New Year to express solidarity with people affected by the ongoing conflicts.
Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay said Catholics should refrain from carol singing, partying and other such celebrations, or decorating churches, priests’ centers, convents with lights and posting photos about the festivities on social media. The prelate made the appeal as people in Sagaing and Magwe regions covered by the archdiocese continue to endure fierce battles.
A young Myanmar woman holds a child as she poses with Christmas light decorations in Yangon on December 25, 2016. The archbishop of Mandalay has appealed to Catholics to focus on spiritual preparations and avoid high-profile celebrations this year. (Photo: AFP)
Other regions experiencing heavy fighting between the military, ethnic rebel groups, and anti-coup resistance forces are predominantly Christian Kayah, Karen, Chin and Kachin states.
Hundreds of people from three Catholic villages in Sagaing have fled their homes amid raids, arson attacks, and the destruction of property in air strikes and artillery shelling by the military. Fleeing villagers have sought refuge in Church buildings and relatives’ homes.
A court in China jailed a Christian poet and his wife for supporting human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.
Wang Zang and his wife Wang Liqin were sentenced to four years and two and a half years respectively by a court in Yunnan province. The couple was convicted of inciting subversion for their artistic expression to support democracy in Hong Kong and criticizing the policies of the Chinese Communist Party.
Wang Zang, a Chinese Christian poet, painter and rights defender. (Photo: Chinese Human Rights Defenders)
Zang, a father of four, is a well-known poet, film and television scriptwriter, painter, and human rights defender, and a member of the Free Culture Movement in China. He came under fire for supporting human rights defenders who face torture and abuses, and for criticism of the infamous Cultural Revolution of Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
He was arrested and imprisoned for his moral support to the Umbrella Movement, a pro-democracy civil disobedience movement that engulfed Hong Kong in 2014. He was released and rearrested in May 2020.
Christian leaders in Laos have called for arrest and punishment of culprits after an Evangelical pastor was kidnapped, brutally murdered, and his body dumped in a forest. The 48-year-old Sy Seng Manee was found dead near his motorbike on the road to Donkeo village in Khammouane province in late October.
The gruesome killing has alarmed the country’s minority Christians who for years have endured abuses and persecution in the Buddhist-majority country where many view Christianity as a subversive foreign faith. Christian leaders deplored the murder and demanded a full investigation by the authorities.
A social media post shows Lao Christian preacher Sy Seng Manee praying (left) and his coffin being lowered into the ground. (Photo: Twitter/RFA)
They alleged that Sy was killed for refusing to renounce his faith. In fact, Sy and his family have been under constant pressure since they converted to Christianity from Buddhism in 2015. His relatives were upset, and the local village leadership pressured the family to recant their faith.
The Buddhist-majority Communist-ruled nation guarantees freedom of religion, but in rural provinces, Christians are routinely targeted and harassed by Buddhist villagers.
A fatal fire in the Philippine capital Manila left five people dead and made hundreds homeless, prompting the authorities to evacuate many families. Among the dead were a mother and her two-year-old son.
The fire on Monday lasted for at least five hours before the firefighters managed to bring it under control. The authorities said the affected area is home to hundreds of illegal settlers who live in neck-by-neck shanties made of light materials making them vulnerable to such disasters.
Residents rummage through the charred remains of their settlement in Manila after it was devastated by a fire that lasted five hours on Nov. 14. (Photo supplied)
Bishop Pablo David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines called on Catholics to come forward to generously help the fire victims. Fire accidents are common in the Philippines. The government data shows at least 2,619 fire incidents this year.
Over the past ten years, the country has recorded 1,734 fire incidents on average each year.
A prominent leader from Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua province has come under police scanner and faces a potential treason charge for his statement in support of Papuan independence during a UN meeting.
In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, stood in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva and declared his support for Papuan independence.
Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, stands in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, where he declared his support for Papuan independence. (Photo: Papuan People's Assembly)
"We are fighting to get freedom for West Papua to be able to stand together with our friends from other nations. God knows this agenda, keep fighting. Hallelujah. Amen," he said in the video. Mathius Fakhiri, chief of police in Papua, said they will investigate whether there was an element of treason in Murib’s actions and statements.
Papua is a former Dutch colony that declared independence in 1961 before Indonesia annexed it. A strong separatist movement prompted Indonesia to maintain a large military presence. Ensuing violence left thousands dead and tens of thousands displaced.
UCA News has begun yet another series and this time on Unequal Christians of Asian Churches.
We are all biased against people who differ from us in terms of nationality, race, religion, caste, ethnicity, language, education, gender identification, and so on. And we do not notice it.
The new series of stories can help us see how prejudice and bias are at work in the Church. It will also show how Christians struggle against their prejudices to live out their faith. These are not stories of “good guys” and “bad guys.”
After all, even the Lord himself, the “best guy,” showed prejudice toward that woman who was a Gentile, of Syrophoenician origin. But changed his mind to help her. Perhaps seeing prejudice will enable each of us to examine our own biases and change ourselves for a better Church and a better world.
….As we march through 2022 with the best of commentaries, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
