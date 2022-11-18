Indian Christians on target in the guise of conversions

As winter approaches, Church groups in Pakistan are rushing aid to people affected by the devastating flood in June this year that submerged one-third of the country, displaced eight million people, and caused 28 billion US dollars worth of damage.

Father James Channan, director of the Dominican Peace Center in Lahore, sent quilts, grocery items¸ hygiene kits, and shoes to 50 people in Basti Fakhar, south Punjab through Caritas Pakistan.

Father James Channan (in pink shirt) visiting a village in Rajanpur district on Nov. 7. (Photo: Father James Channan)

The priest said he aims to reach out to 1,000 families during the winter. Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, said that the agency will assist 5,000 flood-affected people in the next few months.

Earlier this month, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore visited tent villages and a medical camp run by Caritas in south Punjab. During the visit, he distributed quilts, warm clothes, bedding, grocery items, nutrition kits, and hygiene packages among flood victims.

Catholics in Bangladesh have paid tributes to an Italian missionary who spent most of his life serving poor and indigenous communities. Father Paolo Ciceri, a PIME missionary priest died in Italy last Wednesday at the age of 80.

He had been suffering from various ailments including liver problems since 2005 and his condition worsened after he was injured in a car crash in 2017, forcing him to move to Italy for better treatment.

Italian PIME missionary Father Paolo Ciceri served in Bangladesh from 1973-2017 and is credited for the socio-economic development of poor indigenous communities. (Photo supplied)

The priest was based in the tribal-dominated dioceses of Rajshahi and Dinajpur in northern Bangladesh from 1972 to 2017. The missionary is hailed for his efforts in the socio-economic development of poor indigenous Catholics. He offered educational and healthcare facilities and provided housing, rehabilitation, and means of livelihood for thousands of landless ethnic indigenous Catholics.

He also financed the higher education of many students after they completed secondary level. Some of those educated by the missionary are today doctors, nurses, teachers, and private sector employees.

A top Church leader in Myanmar has called on Catholics to avoid high-profile celebrations at Christmas and New Year to express solidarity with people affected by the ongoing conflicts.

Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay said Catholics should refrain from carol singing, partying and other such celebrations, or decorating churches, priests’ centers, convents with lights and posting photos about the festivities on social media. The prelate made the appeal as people in Sagaing and Magwe regions covered by the archdiocese continue to endure fierce battles.

A young Myanmar woman holds a child as she poses with Christmas light decorations in Yangon on December 25, 2016. The archbishop of Mandalay has appealed to Catholics to focus on spiritual preparations and avoid high-profile celebrations this year. (Photo: AFP)

Other regions experiencing heavy fighting between the military, ethnic rebel groups, and anti-coup resistance forces are predominantly Christian Kayah, Karen, Chin and Kachin states.

Hundreds of people from three Catholic villages in Sagaing have fled their homes amid raids, arson attacks, and the destruction of property in air strikes and artillery shelling by the military. Fleeing villagers have sought refuge in Church buildings and relatives’ homes.

A court in China jailed a Christian poet and his wife for supporting human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

Wang Zang and his wife Wang Liqin were sentenced to four years and two and a half years respectively by a court in Yunnan province. The couple was convicted of inciting subversion for their artistic expression to support democracy in Hong Kong and criticizing the policies of the Chinese Communist Party.

Wang Zang, a Chinese Christian poet, painter and rights defender. (Photo: Chinese Human Rights Defenders)

Zang, a father of four, is a well-known poet, film and television scriptwriter, painter, and human rights defender, and a member of the Free Culture Movement in China. He came under fire for supporting human rights defenders who face torture and abuses, and for criticism of the infamous Cultural Revolution of Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

He was arrested and imprisoned for his moral support to the Umbrella Movement, a pro-democracy civil disobedience movement that engulfed Hong Kong in 2014. He was released and rearrested in May 2020.

Christian leaders in Laos have called for arrest and punishment of culprits after an Evangelical pastor was kidnapped, brutally murdered, and his body dumped in a forest. The 48-year-old Sy Seng Manee was found dead near his motorbike on the road to Donkeo village in Khammouane province in late October.