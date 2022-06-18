News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians fret over declining population growth

Trend for smaller families, migration contributing to falling number of Christians in Hindu-majority country

A woman walks past a mural of a mother cradling her newborn baby in Mumbai, India.

Catholics attend evening Mass on Maundy Thursday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad on April 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: June 18, 2022 02:53 AM GMT

Updated: June 18, 2022 03:01 AM GMT

Christians in India are concerned after a federal government report recorded a decline in the fertility rate among the community leading to a further reduction in their population.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report, the total fertility rate (TFR) among Christians declined to 1.88 percent in 2019-21 from 2.87 percent in 1992-93.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.3 billion population, according to the 2011 national census, but the community fears that their population will decline further.

Archbishop Sebastian Kallupura of Patna in Bihar state in eastern India said many families are going nuclear.

“We generally see a trend among the educated people from the community to opt for small families, unlike in the past when larger families were the norm,” Archbishop Kallupura, chairman of the family commission of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), told UCA News.

“The high cost of living coupled with lack proper employment has forced families to restrict their number of children.” 

“Many dioceses are doing whatever possible to promote larger families, even offering free education and other assistance to parents having three or more children”

The NFHS report also showed a decline in the population of major religious communities such as Muslims and Hindus.

The TFR among Muslims now stands at 2.36 percent compared to 4.41 in 1992-93. Muslims, who account for 14.2 percent of the population, are the second largest religious group in the country.

Hindus, the largest religious community who make up more than 80 percent of the population, have a TFR of 1.94 percent, down from 3.3 percent in 1992-93.

The national TFR, according to the recently released survey, is 2.0 children per woman, a decline from 2.2 in the 2015-16 survey.

The fertility rate is the average number of children a woman will have before the end of her child-bearing years and is an important factor in population growth.

Government officials, however, say that population growth or decline has nothing to do with religion. They attributed the decline in population growth to economic and social empowerment of the people.

Pathanamthitta in Kerala state in southern India, home to an affluent Syrian Christian community, recorded the lowest population growth in the 1961 census, said an official who added that economic and social empowerment would lead to small families and thus a decline in population growth.

"Those who migrate to Western counties never return, which is another reason for the reduction of our population"

“It is a matter of serious concern for the Church,” Father Milton Gabriel Gonsalves, executive secretary of the family commission of the CCBI, told UCA News.

“Many mothers do not want to have children early leading to complications in the future. Many stick to one child. Modernization too has played a key role in the decline of our population. Many women prioritize their career rather than having children, especially in urban areas. The number of children has declined in rural areas too. Earlier an average family in rural areas used to have at least five children but today it has come down to two or three.

“Many dioceses are doing whatever possible to promote larger families, even offering free education and other assistance to parents having three or more children.” 

Father Jacob Palackappilly, spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, told UCA News that rampant migration, lack of facilities for quality higher education and unemployment have led to the decline of the Christian population.

“Migration to other countries is high among Christian and Hindu youths compared to other religious communities in India. Those who migrate to Western counties never return, which is another reason for the reduction of our population,” said the priest.

The Church is encouraging Catholic couples to have more children despite calls for population control to reduce India’s huge population.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

One killed, many wounded in Afghan mosque bombing One killed, many wounded in Afghan mosque bombing
Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh
Murdered Nigerians found suffering at foot of cross, says bishop Murdered Nigerians found suffering at foot of cross, says bishop
JRS-USA official visits Ukrainian child refugees in Romania JRS-USA official visits Ukrainian child refugees in Romania
Pope suggests interreligious cooperation to tackle threats to planet Pope suggests interreligious cooperation to tackle threats to planet
Korean priest gets Taiwanese citizenship for serving poor Korean priest gets Taiwanese citizenship for serving poor
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Meet the elderly French nun whos spent the past seven decades as a missionary in Africa

Meet the elderly French nun who’s spent the past seven decades as a missionary in Africa

A member of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Sr. Marcelle Magnard will celebrate her 99th birthday later this year

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.