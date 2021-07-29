X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians face persecution even in pandemic

Hate and targeted violence including murders and attacks on churches are reported in the first half of 2021

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 29, 2021 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 29, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
3

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
4

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
5

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
8

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
9

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Christians face persecution even in pandemic

Christians during a religious procession on Good Friday in Delhi. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

The Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI), an alliance of evangelical and Protestant Christians, says it has recorded 145 incidents of anti-Christian persecution in the country during the first half of 2021.

The violence detailed in the half-yearly report published on July 23 was vicious, widespread and ranged from murder to attacks on churches, exposing police immunity and connivance and the now normalized social exclusion or boycott of Christians.

The most bizarre incident was reported on March 19 from Jhansi, a northern city in Uttar Pradesh state. Four nuns were unjustifiably accused of religious conversion by a mob of extremists and arrested while traveling on a train from Delhi to Odisha.

The terrified nuns were released by police only after intervention from advocacy groups.

“Violence against Christians by non-state actors in India stems from an environment of targeted hate. The translation of the hate into violence is sparked by a sense of impunity generated in India’s administrative apparatus,” the EFI report said.

The report documented three murders, attacks or desecration of 22 churches or places of worship, and 20 cases of social boycotts of families in rural India when they refused to renege on their Christian faith.

Before the year 2021 had reached its halfway mark, some of the most powerful forces in modern India prepared to counter the Christian — and Muslim — presence in India

Madhya Pradesh in the Hindi-speaking heartland topped the list with 30 cases, while its neighbor Uttar Pradesh continued to be a dangerous place for Christians with 22 cases. Karnataka in the south and Chhattisgarh in the eastern tribal belt documented 14 and 13 cases each.

“Before the year 2021 had reached its halfway mark, some of the most powerful forces in modern India prepared to counter the Christian — and Muslim — presence in India, with discussions and statements on how to rid the country of 'padri' [priests or pastors],” Reverend Vijayesh Lal, general secretary of EFI, says in the report.

He underlined that “the incidents, and the threats, took place even as the country, still reeling from the impact of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, was struck anew by the second wave.”

The EFI, founded in 1951, has been documenting incidents of violence and other forms of persecution through its Religious Liberty Commission and other Christian agencies including a national helpline.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The most alarming development this year was the move to push for a nationwide anti-conversion law, the report said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been urging the federal government to enact an anti-conversion law for the entire country. Its spokesman Rakesh Sinha has placed a bill for the enactment of such a law in the Indian parliament.

Eight states have already enacted anti-conversion laws, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest. Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have passed anti-conversion laws but they are not in force for various reasons, while Tamil Nadu has passed and repealed its anti-conversion law.

Pro-Hindu groups, who accuse Christians of using force and allurements for conversions, are themselves organizing “reconversion” ceremonies to coerce Christians to return to the Hindu fold, the report added.

The EFI has appealed to federal and state governments to ensure the rule of law and security of religious minorities in India.

It has also appealed to governments “to deal stringently with the various right-wing organizations operating in these states whose primary agenda is to create an atmosphere of fear among the Christian community and other religious minorities.”

Also Read

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy
Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy
Rohingya refugees among 14 dead in Bangladesh floods, landslides
Rohingya refugees among 14 dead in Bangladesh floods, landslides

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Jul 29, 2021
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Jul 29, 2021
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Jul 29, 2021
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021

Features

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Jul 29, 2021
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Jul 29, 2021
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
REPAM unconvinced by official 100000 Covid death figure from Amazonia

REPAM unconvinced by official 100,000 Covid death figure from Amazonia
Diocese in Switzerland becomes a laboratory for lay leadership

Diocese in Switzerland becomes a "laboratory" for lay leadership
Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise group warns

Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise, group warns
Ethical questions dog Catholic publication The Pillar

Ethical questions dog Catholic publication "The Pillar"
Venezuelan president rebuffs Vaticans call for dialogue

Venezuelan president rebuffs Vatican’s call for dialogue
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha
Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You

Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You
Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart

Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart
Saint Martha | Saint of the Day

Saint Martha | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.