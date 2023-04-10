News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians differ with cardinal on persecution

Cardinal Alencherry of Syro-Malabar Church claimed in an interview the minority community does not feel insecure under BJP rule

Indian Christians differ with cardinal on persecution

Indian Christians hold placards during a protest outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral following attacks on churches in the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 5, 2015. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 10, 2023 12:12 PM GMT

Updated: April 10, 2023 12:14 PM GMT

Christian leaders in India have refuted Kerala-based Cardinal George Alencherry’s claim that Christians do not feel insecure under the rule of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country.

“Persecution against Christians has drastically increased ever since BJP came to power in the country,” said A. C. Michael, president of the Federation of Catholic Associations of Archdiocese of Delhi

Michael was responding to an interview of Cardinal Alencherry, the head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church based in southern Kerala state, published by The New Indian Express, an English daily, on April 9.

The cardinal who leads more than 5 million Catholics belonging to one of 22 Eastern rite Catholic Church, reportedly said that “Christians do not have any such insecurity now,” under BJP-ruled India and also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But Michael said the cardinal was wrong. “The fact is that there are continued waves of vile hate speech and targeted violence against the Christian community across the country,” Michael told UCA News on April 10.

Michael, a former member of Delhi’s state minority commission, said the atrocities against Christians continue to rise every year since the BJP came to power in 2014.

Quoting figures of the incidents of atrocities against Christians recorded by the United Christian Forum (UCF), he said 597 cases were reported from across the country in 2022 alone.

In 2014, 127 incidents of violence against Christians were reported, which rose to 142 in 2015, 226 in 2016, 248 in 2017, 292 in 2018, 328 in 2019, 279 in 2020, 505 in 2021, and 597 in 2022, according to a UCF report.

“There have been reports of 200 incidents of violence against Christians across India in the first 100 days of 2023 itself,” Michael added.

The Christian leader further pointed out police inaction when it came to violence against Christians and questioned the claim made by the cardinal.

Father Babu Joseph, a former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), said Cardinal Alencherry's comments do reflect the national scene as there are areas in the country where Christians do feel "tremendous pressure" from certain right-wing organizations.

 “There is no denial of the fact that there are incidents of intimidation, violence and even loss of life and property of Christian communities in some parts of the country,” the Divine Word priest told UCA News.

He also underlined how Christian institutions in some Indian states face “unwarranted scrutiny and interference from certain biased authorities and statutory bodies,” which is a matter of concern.

“While the comments of Cardinal Alencherry may to a great extent hold true in his home state where Christianity is two millennia old and have a considerable demographic and institutional presence, it isn't the same across the country, particularly in areas where there is sparse Christian presence,” Father Joseph added.

John Dayal, a Delhi-based journalist and rights activist, also disagreed with Cardinal Alencherry and said certain outfits associated with the BJP were in fact the culprits behind attacks against Christians.

“In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh the police play an enthusiastic part in arresting pastors and other Christians based on false complaints and scores of them are still languishing in jail awaiting bail,” he said. In the  Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, he said, “The police are frozen in inaction.”

Father Antony Vadakkekara, the spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, said, “It is true that in many places in northern India, Christians and their institution are attacked. Such incidents are going on. But that cannot be generalized to claim that Christians are not safe.”

The cardinal was referring to a general feeling and not any particular incident, the priest said while asking, "Can we say Christians in India are insecure?”

“We are in a democratic country and many incidents of attacks at the regional level are happening and they are being effectively handled by the local leaderships of the Church along with the judiciary and other law enforcing agencies,” Father Vadakkekara told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Myanmar is carrying its cross Myanmar is carrying its cross
Indian Christians differ with cardinal on persecution Indian Christians differ with cardinal on persecution
Fishing rivals from Sri Lanka, India gather at Catholic shrine Fishing rivals from Sri Lanka, India gather at Catholic shrine
60 Filipinos drowned during Holy Week 60 Filipinos drowned during Holy Week
Indonesian Protestant church opened after 15-year row Indonesian Protestant church opened after 15-year row
Indian PM's cathedral visit evokes hope among Christians Indian PM's cathedral visit evokes hope among Christians
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.