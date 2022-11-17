Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh

Members of the minority community are now arrested for attending a Maundy Thursday service in Hariharganj on April 14

Christian devotees participating in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Christians in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh are worried after a series of arrests for alleged violations of a state law that prohibits religious conversion.

“The rampant misuse of the state’s anti-conversion law has made life miserable for Christians,” says Isaac Singh, a Christian leader who is helping the victims.

The latest round of arrests made early between October-end and early November involved 14 persons including two Muslim men from Fatehpur district in connection with an old case registered in April.

The police had earlier arrested 26 from among the 70 people attending a prayer service on Maundy Thursday at the Evangelical Church of India (ECI) in Hariharganj. All of them got out on bail.

In the latest arrests, Singh said the bail applications of the 14 persons were rejected by a local court and they would now be approaching the high court for relief.

The arrests have taken many local Christians by surprise. “The police are arresting members of the Church and making them accused in cases of conversion,” Singh said on Nov. 17.

The two Muslims arrested along with the Christians were in no way connected with the ECI, he added

While justifying the arrests, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Mishra said the ECI is associated with the global charity, World Vision, as reported by The Print an English news website.

The officer accused the arrested persons of converting Hindus by offering allurements such as admissions and jobs in missionary schools and hospitals.

“They would go to villages and extend financial help to people. They would also buy buffaloes for those who couldn’t afford them among other things,” he said.

Pastor Edwin John Wesley, general secretary and legal officer of the ECI, denied all allegations, calling them “totally baseless.”

“We don’t convert anyone but our people are being unnecessarily harassed for attending a Maundy Thursday prayer service on April 14,” Pastor Wesley told UCA News on Nov. 17.

Christians across Uttar Pradesh say they are being victimized ever since the state’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government criminalized religious conversions through allurement, force, or coercion among other means, by enacting an anti-conversion law in February 2021.

According to data compiled by the United Christian Forum (UCF), the state has recorded 149 incidents of persecution against Christians this year, with 38 cases registered under the anti-conversion law.

“Practicing our faith has become a serious problem,” said a Christian leader who did not want to be named.

Christian leaders also questioned the partisan attitude of the state police, known to act promptly on any complaint raised by Hindu groups while refusing to heed the pleas for protection by beleaguered members of the minority communities.

The Pastors’ Association, Uttar Pradesh has recently appealed to the state government to release some 30 pastors who are incarcerated in different jails across the province.

Christians make up 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s 200 million people.

