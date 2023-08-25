News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian Christians concerned over misuse of anti-conversion law

At least 91 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh under the sweeping law in the last eight months 

Indian Christians concerned over misuse of anti-conversion law

Indian Christians hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest to draw attention to continued anti-Christian violence, in New Delhi on Sept. 27, 2008. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 25, 2023 11:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 25, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

Christian leaders in a northern Indian state, where a sweeping anti-conversion law is in force, have expressed concern over its misuse to harass Christians.

“Indeed it is a matter of concern because our people have been questioned, arrested, and harassed for no fault of theirs,” said Pastor Dinesh Kumar, who works in the northern Uttar Pradesh state. 

“If at all conversions take place, let the public know about it and the administration produce proof of it," he told UCA News on Aug. 25.

In the latest in a series of arrests, police on Aug. 22 arrested five Christians from Kushinagar district for allegedly persuading people to embrace Christianity.

A week earlier, on Aug. 15, they picked up five others, including three pastors, from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Christian leaders say hardline Hindu groups in the state, ruled by the pro-Hindu party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2017, misuse the state's anti-conversion law to file false complaints against Christians.

Police say one of the five people arrested in Kushinagar, Ramchandra Sahni, organized a prayer meeting at his house on Aug. 21. He and his associates tried to persuade residents to convert, the officer said.

All the five arrested were granted bail on the same day.

They were arrested under the anti-Christian law, which criminalizes the use of force, inducement, or fraudulent means to convert a person from one religion to another. 

A complaint was filed with the police by Omkar Sharma, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council), accusing Sahni of violating the law.

Vinay Kumar Singh, a senior police inspector, said that they have filed the case under the state's anti-conversion law -- the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

In the Jaunpur case, at least 37 people, including 19 women, are accused of violating the law. If convicted, they can get a minimum of three years in jail.

Media reports said at least 91 people have been arrested in the last eight months under the law in Uttar Pradesh. The state enacted the law in 2021.

Pastor Kumar said that in most cases the arrested people were set free due to lack of evidence.

“Even the administration and police know that these are false cases, and meant to harass our people.”

“In several cases, the complaint is filed by vested interest groups who want to divide people in the name of religion,” he said.

The pastor said that the aim is to just defame Christians "as our members prosper in life."

Christian activist Minakshi Singh said that “harassing and arresting our people without proper investigation” is aimed at spreading disharmony.

“After the anti-conversion bill came into force in the state, we can hear the news of Christian persecution and harassment every other day,” she told UCA News.

Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, have enacted the anti-conversion law which is often used to target Christians in the country.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's 200 million population. 

UCA News
