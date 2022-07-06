News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest

Jesuit Father Stand Swami was remembered on his first death anniversary for his lifelong struggle and tragic death, for a just world

Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest

Jesuit priests and associates of Father Stan Swamy pay tribute on his first death anniversary in Ranchi on July 5. (Photo supplied).

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 06, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2022 12:11 PM GMT

Indian Christians along with civil society observed the first death anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist who died in custody, on July 5, 2021.

Swamy was arrested in the highly controversial Elgar Parishad case and suffered from serious health complications while in custody. He was denied bail repeatedly and died while in custody for which his co-prisoners and lawyers blamed the state for not allowing adequate medical help to reach him on time. 

A year later, protesting against alleged state apathy and lack of accountability, 11 of his co-prisoners observed a day-long fast on the anniversary of Father Stan’s passing.

In Ranchi, the capital of eastern Jharkhand state, which the Jesuit priest called home for over three decades, a rally was held at Albert chowk in the heart of the city.

A Hindi book, Jharkhand ki Awaz: Stan Swamy (Jharkhand’s voice: Stan Swamy), highlighting his pioneering work among tribal people, Dalits and other voiceless peoples was launched on the occasion.

In the national capital Delhi, a memorial lecture was organized by the Federation of Associations of the Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi. It was attended by priests, nuns, academics, activists, lawyers, and the laity.

“The tragedy is that when bail was the norm he was denied it and he was left to die"

Neera Chandhoke, an academic and author, in her keynote speech, traced the origins of the Indian Constitution and dwelt upon the rights of citizens.

She regretted that the judges refused to see that the elderly priest, suffering from Parkinson's disease, had difficulty eating and drinking in prison and denied his request for a straw to sip liquids.

“The tragedy is that when bail was the norm he was denied it and he was left to die in custody,” Chandhoke said.

Father Denzil Fernandes, executive director of the Indian Social Institute, in New Delhi, said: “Like Father Stan, we are in solidarity with civil society leaders like Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, who are in jail for the cause of social justice and freedom of expression.”

Father Swamy was jailed on Oct. 9, 2020, after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency, India’s premier anti-terror agency, at his home in Ranchi.

He was among 16 accused and put behind bars in connection with a public meeting held in Pune, a city in western India, on the eve of the Bhima-Koregaon violence that left one person dead and several others injured.

The elderly Jesuit priest was accused of collaborating with outlawed Maoist insurgents to overthrow the federal government and charged under the provisions of India’s stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Father Stan denied all the charges. Catholic bodies and rights groups protested against the government action, calling it retribution for the priest’s long crusade against the state for safeguarding the rights of indigenous people in Jharkhand.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim
Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music
Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group
Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church
Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest
Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianitys vulnerability

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianity’s vulnerability

A 13th-century fresco is back in a Syriac Orthodox church in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plain, part of a restoration project that aims to make Christians aware of their precious heritage

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.