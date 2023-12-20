Indian Christian university officials dodge arrest for now

Uttar Pradesh court stops arrest of Sam Higginbottom University administrators accused of religious conversion, gang-rape

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh enacted the sweeping anti-conversion law in 2020. (Photo: AFP)

India’s top court has stayed the arrest of seven officials, including the vice-chancellor of a British-era Christian university for their alleged role in the religious conversion and rape of a female employee.

The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to vice-chancellor Rajendra Bihari Lal, director Vinod Bihari Lal and five others of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Science.

The university operates from the pro-Hindu party ruled northern Uttar Pradesh, where a sweeping anti-conversion law introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in full force.

The top court order came on Dec. 19 after the Allahabad High Court, the top court in Uttar Pradesh, refused to grant them relief from the criminal case.

They told the high court that they were falsely implicated.

However, the court in a Dec. 11 ruling asked them to surrender by Dec. 20.

A former employee of the university in her complaint on Nov. 4 accused them of religious conversion and gang-rape.

She said in the complaint that she was given gifts to convert to Christianity in 2014, even though offering inducements wasn't banned until the introduction of an anti-conversion law, passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh in 2020.

She also alleged in the complaint that the accused, including the vice chancellor, raped her and exerted pressure on her to bring more women to the Christian faith.

However, Lal and others have accused her of financial irregularities while working at the university.

She was sacked after an internal probe, they said.

The university, earlier known as the Allahabad Agricultural Institute, was founded by Presbyterian missioner, Sam Higginbottom, of the United States in 1910.

During his stay in India, Higginbottom was instrumental in introducing modern cultivation methods to the country and was close Mahatma Gandhi and and the nation’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In 1947, when British colonial rule ended, the institute was brought under a board of directors, representing 14 Christian denominations, including the Catholic Church.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s 200 million population.But they face the highest number of criminal cases under the draconian Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News