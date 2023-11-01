News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Christian school principal, staff booked for conversion

A Sunday service on Oct. 29 was termed as a religious conversion activity to register a false complaint

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enacted a draconian anti-conversion law in his state in 2021. Christians say hardline Hindu groups misuse the law to register false complaints against them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enacted a draconian anti-conversion law in his state in 2021. Christians say hardline Hindu groups misuse the law to register false complaints against them. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 01, 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

A principal and 55 members of the teaching staff at a Christian school have been booked by police under the stringent anti-conversion law in a northern Indian state.

Principal D S Dasan and his teaching staff at Eton English Medium School in Bansi in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar district have been accused of trying to convert people belonging to indigenous tribal and Dalit (formerly untouchable) communities.

The case was registered at the Bansi police station on Oct. 30 under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This is totally a fake case. We have not converted anyone,” said Dasan, who is a member of the Layman’s Evangelical Church and also doubles up as manager of the school.

He told UCA News on Nov. 1 that the school has been running for more than three decades and has 2,000 students studying up to grade eight.

"This is the first time such an allegation has been leveled against us,” he added.

The Sunday service on Oct. 29 was purportedly termed as a religious conversion activity to register a false complaint by Rakesh Kumar Gautam.

He alleged that the principal and the teachers were trying to convert tribal people and Dalits who attended the prayer service. 

"They were being forced to change their religion to get the benefits of healing," Gautam alleged in his complaint.

He further charged the principal and the teachers with speaking against the Hindu religion.

Gautam further claimed he was present for the prayer service and was told to convert to Christianity but refused to budge.

However, Dasan said Gautam did not attend the prayer service and also added that he had never had any interaction with him.

Following the police complaint, right-wing Hindu activists staged a protest in front of the school and sought action against the principal and the staff.

The local sub-divisional magistrate set up a committee to look into the allegations against the school.

“We have been cooperating with the probe as we have nothing to hide. The truth will surely come out sooner or later,” Dasan said.

The principal-cum-manager said he had also apprised the district collector, the highest official in the area, of the unsavory developments.

Uttar Pradesh's sweeping law bans unlawful conversion from one religion to another by means of misinterpretation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.

Christian leaders say hardline Hindu groups in the state, ruled since 2017 by Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, misuse the law to file false complaints against Christians.

The largest and most populous state in India tops the other states in incidents of violence against Christians.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million population, most of whom are Hindu.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is There a Lay Spirituality? Is There a Lay Spirituality?
Church forum seeks peace, reconciliation on Korean peninsula Church forum seeks peace, reconciliation on Korean peninsula
Indian Christian school principal, staff booked for conversion Indian Christian school principal, staff booked for conversion
Myanmar revokes passports of Singapore-based activists Myanmar revokes passports of Singapore-based activists
Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence
MEP 'takes pride' in Vietnam beatification bid for founder MEP 'takes pride' in Vietnam beatification bid for founder
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Pune is also known as Poona. The diocese is spread over 49, 678 square kilometers covering the civil districts of Pune,

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.