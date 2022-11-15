News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Indian Christian leaders debunk conversion claims

Recent crackdown on European tourists has sparked a demand for an anti-conversion law in Assam

A television screengrab of the Swedish nationals deported by Indian authorities for conducting Christian religious activities while on a tourist visa on Oct. 26

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: November 15, 2022 08:40 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2022 09:02 AM GMT

Christian leaders have called for a fact-check on what they say are baseless allegations of religious conversions in India’s northeastern state of Assam in response to a call for enacting an anti-conversion law by a Hindu nationalist group.

The demand came from Biswa Hindu Mahasangha (the Global Hindu Federation) alluding to the arrest and deportation of three Swedish nationals for purportedly trying to convert locals to Christianity in Assam’s Naharkatia area last month.

The Swedes had arrived on tourist visas and were arrested under the Foreigners Act after they were found attending a local peace and healing prayer festival on Oct 26. However, the case registered against them was later dismissed as a local court directed authorities to arrange for their deportation.

On Oct 28, Assam police detained seven German nationals for attending a religious gathering in Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong areas and deported them for breach of visa rules.

“Let the Hindu group present the true facts about the alleged religious conversion if any. Show some proof or an official record,” Allen Brooks, the spokesman of Assam Christian Forum, told UCA News on Nov. 15.

Balen Baishya, general secretary of the Mahasangha, told media people that this was not the first time foreigners had arrived in the state to convert people to Christianity.

"Fanatic groups are finding an excuse to push for an anti-conversion law"

“They were caught this time because of the ‘strictness’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party[(BJP]-led state government,” he claimed.

Assam does not have an anti-conversion law unlike many other states governed by the BJP.

Brooks, a Christian local lay leader, said if the allegation of conversions was true the population of Christians in Assam would not be less than 4 percent of the population.

“Christian missionaries came to the northeastern states in the 19th century and worked in the fields of education and health that benefited even non-Christians who did not convert,” he said.

“It looks like some fanatic groups are finding an excuse to push for an anti-conversion law. Just because some foreigners came to Assam and took part in a prayer service doesn’t mean locals are being converted,” Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati told UCA News.

He said people are free to profess and practice religion and cannot be stopped.

“So far as the recent cases of foreigners are concerned, let the law of the land do its work,” the prelate said.

Christians make up 3.74 percent of Assam’s 31 million people, higher than the national average of 2.3 percent.

Three of India's top Christian majority states — Nagaland (87.93 percent) Mizoram (87.16 percent), Meghalaya (74.59 percent) — are located in the northeast.

Christian numbers are also considerably high in two other states in the region — Manipur (41.29 percent) and Arunachal Pradesh (30.26 percent).

