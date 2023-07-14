News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots

The ruling pro-Hindu party has been tight-lipped about the ongoing sectarian violence in the northeastern state

R. Vanramchhuanga, who resigned as the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northeastern state of Mizoram, seen speaking at a party function. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 14, 2023 12:56 PM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2023 01:12 PM GMT

India’s ruling pro-Hindu party suffered a jolt when a senior Christian leader from a Christian-majority northeastern state quit over the ongoing sectarian riots in Manipur.

“I resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” R. Vanramchhuanga, a prominent Presbyterian Church member who was vice president of the party's state unit in Mizoram, told UCA News on July 14.

In his July 13 resignation letter, Vanramchhuanga cited the targeting of Christians, their churches and institutions during the violence in neighboring state of Manipur as the reason, sending a clear message to the BJP leadership.

“Due to the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state, 357 Christian churches, pastors' quarters and office buildings belonging to different churches were so far burnt into ashes by the Meitei militants,” he stated.

He also expressed his displeasure at “the continuous silence on the part of the top leadership to condemn the sectarian violence” targeting the tribal Christians by the majority Hindu Meiteis.

The resignation was a mark of protest against “this act of criminal injustice to the Christians and the Christian religion,” he added.

“When I joined BJP in 2016 many people told me BJP is anti-Christian, but I never believed it,” Vanramchhuanga said. “Now, I feel BJP is anti-Christian and, therefore, I resigned from the party.”

Vanramchhuanga said he had reasons to “believe that the massive demolition of churches in Manipur was supported by the state and federal authorities.”

He recalled when Amit Shah, the federal home minister, visited Imphal, the capital of Manipur state, he neither blamed anyone nor condemned the burning of church buildings.

Shah, according to Vanramchhuanga, instead met with the Meiteis during his four-day Manipur visit on May 29-June 1.

This gave “the impression that those behind destroying churches and other Christian institutions are getting support from the party in power,” he stated in the resignation letter.

He further pointed out that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who belongs to the BJP, was never held responsible for the violence, which continues to this day.

The riots in Manipur, a predominantly hilly state bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, started on May 3.

The unrest began with the ethnic tribal communities protesting a move to grant special tribal status to the majority Meitei people of the state.

The special status would give the socially and economically better-off Meiteis a priority in government jobs, education and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

A majority of the Kuki tribal people are Christians, while Meiteis are mostly Hindus, though a few of them are Christians, too.

The violence in Manipur, ruled by the BJP, has displaced more than 50,000 people mostly Christians whose houses were looted and burnt. Many have fled to forests and neighboring states and 300 relief camps are housing more than 40,000 victims.

Christians, mainly Protestants, account for 87.16 percent of Mizoram’s 1 million people, making it one of the top three Christian-majority states in the South Asian nation. 

JOHN MASCARENHAS
IT IS GOOD NEWS THAT A CHRITIAN BJP LEADER HAS COME TO HIS SENSES AND RESIGNED FROM THE CRIMINAL BJP PARTY. OTHER CHRISTIAN BJP MEMBERS WHO ARE HAVE BEEN BRIBED AND KEEP THEIR ILL GOTTEN WEALTH, YOU SELL YOUR SOULS TO THE DEVIL. KARMA!
Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots
