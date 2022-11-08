News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholics welcome quotas for the economically weak

Top court allows limited reservations in higher education and government employment based on economic criteria

Indian Catholics welcome quotas for the economically weak

Indian protesters take out a march against the caste-based reservation system in education and jobs at Allahabad (now renamed as Prayagraj) in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 10, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 08, 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2022 10:52 AM GMT

The Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed India’s top court favoring educational and job quotas for the economically weak among higher caste groups.

A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Nov. 7 cleared the special quota of 10 percent over and above the 50 percent quota reserved for Dalits or former untouchables, Adivasis or tribal people and those deemed socially and educationally backward.

“It will open the door for justice to those who have been deprived of its [reservation quotas or affirmative action] benefits for ages,” Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of Syro-Malabar Church’s Public Affairs Commission said in a press statement.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The verdict could benefit hundreds of Syro-Malabar Catholics, especially the economically poor in the villages, he said.

The federal government proposed the reservation through an amendment to the nation’s constitution in 2019. But it was challenged in the top court, which had earlier restricted the reservation quota to 50 percent of the available seats in educational institutions and government jobs.

The Supreme Court’s verdict will benefit anyone who is economically weak and not a beneficiary of existing reservation quotas and comes from a family with an annual income less than 800,000 rupees (US$10,600), and agricultural land measuring less than five acres or a residential house of less than 1,000 square foot in area.

The Catholic Church in Kerala has always supported a quota for the economically weak and protested in 2020 when the Communist-led state government failed to implement such a quota in jobs and admissions to government institutions in the state.

“The top court order will help ensure social justice,” Vincentian Father Antony Vadakkekara, the spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church told UCA News on Nov. 8.

He said the new provision will immensely benefit members of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“I consider it a historical judgment as it has created education and job opportunities for the non-reserved sections without disturbing the existing 50 percent quota for the deprived sections,” Father Vadakkekara added.

As many as 5 million Indian Catholics belong to the Syro-Malabar Church, which is one of the Eastern or Oriental churches. A majority of its members are known to be economically well-off.

The economically weak among the Syro-Malabar Catholics were not eligible for reservation benefits enjoyed by the Dalit, tribal and other backward groups as they did not fall into any of the backward categories. 

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.4 billion people in India, some 60 percent of them coming from Dalit or tribal backgrounds.  

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rich nations falling short on delivering climate finance Rich nations falling short on delivering climate finance
Thousands trapped inside Cambodia's scam operations Thousands trapped inside Cambodia's scam operations
Pope accepts resignation of German bishop Pope accepts resignation of German bishop
Death penalty and racism are linked Death penalty and racism are linked
Cardinal tells leaders at COP27 to act on climate change Cardinal tells leaders at COP27 to act on climate change
Filipino businessmen make Christmas non-profiteering vow Filipino businessmen make Christmas non-profiteering vow
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.