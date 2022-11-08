Indian Catholics welcome quotas for the economically weak

Top court allows limited reservations in higher education and government employment based on economic criteria

Indian protesters take out a march against the caste-based reservation system in education and jobs at Allahabad (now renamed as Prayagraj) in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 10, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

The Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed India’s top court favoring educational and job quotas for the economically weak among higher caste groups.

A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Nov. 7 cleared the special quota of 10 percent over and above the 50 percent quota reserved for Dalits or former untouchables, Adivasis or tribal people and those deemed socially and educationally backward.

“It will open the door for justice to those who have been deprived of its [reservation quotas or affirmative action] benefits for ages,” Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of Syro-Malabar Church’s Public Affairs Commission said in a press statement.

The verdict could benefit hundreds of Syro-Malabar Catholics, especially the economically poor in the villages, he said.

The federal government proposed the reservation through an amendment to the nation’s constitution in 2019. But it was challenged in the top court, which had earlier restricted the reservation quota to 50 percent of the available seats in educational institutions and government jobs.

The Supreme Court’s verdict will benefit anyone who is economically weak and not a beneficiary of existing reservation quotas and comes from a family with an annual income less than 800,000 rupees (US$10,600), and agricultural land measuring less than five acres or a residential house of less than 1,000 square foot in area.

The Catholic Church in Kerala has always supported a quota for the economically weak and protested in 2020 when the Communist-led state government failed to implement such a quota in jobs and admissions to government institutions in the state.

“The top court order will help ensure social justice,” Vincentian Father Antony Vadakkekara, the spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church told UCA News on Nov. 8.

He said the new provision will immensely benefit members of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“I consider it a historical judgment as it has created education and job opportunities for the non-reserved sections without disturbing the existing 50 percent quota for the deprived sections,” Father Vadakkekara added.

As many as 5 million Indian Catholics belong to the Syro-Malabar Church, which is one of the Eastern or Oriental churches. A majority of its members are known to be economically well-off.

The economically weak among the Syro-Malabar Catholics were not eligible for reservation benefits enjoyed by the Dalit, tribal and other backward groups as they did not fall into any of the backward categories.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.4 billion people in India, some 60 percent of them coming from Dalit or tribal backgrounds.

