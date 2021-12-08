X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

India

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found hanged at her convent chapel

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

Published: December 08, 2021 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2021 03:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
7

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
8

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
9

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
10

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found dead in her convent chapel in Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state, India, on Nov. 30. (Photo supplied)

A group of Catholics have urged the Conference of Religious India (CRI) to investigate the recent suicide of Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters.

A letter signed by senior nuns, theologians and laywomen said it would be helpful to “find out what needs to be done in order to prevent the repeated occurrence of these sad and traumatic incidents” among nuns.

It further suggested that the CRI send a fact-finding team to her convent in Jalandhar Diocese in the northern state of Punjab to ascertain the facts of the case.

Sister Noellz De Souza, a member of Missionaries of Christ Jesus who is among the signatories to the letter, told UCA News on Dec. 8 that “the audit finding will help religious congregations to develop a mechanism to deal with such situations.”

The Dec. 8 letter addressed to Apostolic Carmel Sister Maria Nirmalini, the newly appointed CRI president, pointed out that the death of Sister Mercy was the latest among “nearly 20 reported suicides since 1987 involving novices and sisters serving in Catholic religious communities mostly in Kerala, a southern state.

“It troubles us, and we ask ourselves why some young women who join religious life with so much joy and eagerness to serve God and people end up taking their own lives,” the letter said.

For those bereaved by the suicide of a loved one, the experience is not only very traumatic but also stigmatizing

Thirty-year-old Sister Mercy was found hanging from a window of the convent’s chapel on Nov. 30. Her family members have sought a police investigation suspecting foul play behind her death, a charge denied by the congregation.

The letter underlined how suicides and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts families, friends and communities, including religious communities.

“For those bereaved by the suicide of a loved one, the experience is not only very traumatic but also stigmatizing,” the letter added.

It further sought that religious communities must be helped to recognize the warning signs early on and need to provide a supportive environment for community members to seek mental health support in a timely manner. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Suicides are preventable and much can be done to prevent them at individual and community levels, the group said.

“Media coverage often reflects hesitation of congregations and church leaders to report the news and this leads to delay in investigations besides suspicion on the cause and circumstances leading to suicide,” the letter said, adding that this only serves to add unnecessary speculation besides more pain and anguish to the loved ones.

The letter also urged the CRI to insist every congregation put in place a mental health policy and action plan in consultation with professionals and actively work to promote and nurture the mental and spiritual well-being of their members.

The signatories also called on the CRI to “create a network of helplines, preferably of women religious with counseling skills, and publicize the same so that sisters in distress can be counseled, accompanied and assisted in dealing with the congregations and if necessary, family members.”

In the extreme event of death by suicide, congregations must be encouraged and supported to conduct suicide audits to learn lessons and inform prevention plans. They could also network with NGOs and Catholic associations for the well-being of nuns and to avoid future suicides.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
DESMOND COUTINHO
My wife attended as Special Guest an International Suicide Prevention day at a Church in Kerala some years back. She spoke in English but when she raised the issue of the number of nuns being raped by clerics and driven to suicide the translations into malayalam stopped to be replaced by something more anodyne. The problem being some understood english and malayalam. The reason the suicides happen is because of the culture of rape sodomy perpetrated by the indian clergy and until that is addressed no counselling is really going to cut it. The problem is a raping church that refuses to reform.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence
Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Support Us

Latest News

Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Dec 10, 2021
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Dec 10, 2021
Arabian peninsula's biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Dec 10, 2021
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Dec 10, 2021
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021
A year's worth of Advent
Dec 9, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021

Features

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Battle

A Happy Battle
Pedocriminality corruption The Church reforms its criminal law

Pedocriminality, corruption... The Church reforms its criminal law
A years worth of Advent

A year’s worth of Advent
Christian leaders look forward to Turkeys new law on religious foundations

Christian leaders look forward to Turkey’s new law on religious foundations
Church of Cte dIvoire eagerly trying to implement synodality

Church of Côte d'Ivoire eagerly trying to implement synodality
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.