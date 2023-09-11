News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian Catholics urged to respect religious sentiments

Lately, Goa has witnessed tensions between Christians and Hindus due to some objectionable statements

Tourists walk inside the premises of the Basilica of Bom Jesus which is part of the Churches and Convents of Goa World Heritage Site in Old Goa on March 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Michael Gonsalves

Michael Gonsalves

Published: September 11, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

Updated: September 11, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

An Indian cardinal has warned priests against hurting "the religious feelings of others" after the political head of a coastal state in western India announced strict action against those criticizing religion and religious figures.

“Those who make statements that hurt others’ religious sentiments will be dealt with strictly by the government,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sept. 8.

Sawant belongs to the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was responding to a journalist’s query on a video showing a Catholic priest belittling Hindu religion during a sermon at the pilgrimage shrine of Velankanni in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The video went viral on social media but the priest, whose identity is not yet disclosed, is said to be an assistant parish priest in the Archdiocese of Goa.

“No one should criticize anyone's religion,” Sawant said at a press conference. Also present was his ministerial colleague, Nilesh Cabral, a Catholic who holds the portfolios of legislative affairs, law and judiciary among others.

“It is up to each one to choose which god one should believe in and have faith,” the chief minister said, adding that such cases would be dealt with sternly henceforth.

“So, Hindus or Christians should not criticize each other's religions at all. If anyone tries to speak in this manner or hurts religious sentiments, the government will not stay silent. Strict action will be taken against such people,” he added.

Cabral said that Goans are tolerant and it is wrong to disturb the peace in the state.

“Religious leaders should not use religious platforms to speak against other religions," he said while pointing out that some people have even been arrested for such behavior in the past.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, the archbishop of Goa, on Sept. 9 expressed his “deep regret” over “certain recent pronouncements made by some members of the Church.”

He said the statements have “gone against the authentic spirit of inter-religious dialogue and reciprocal respect.”

“We exhort the Catholic community to abide by the teachings of the Church and avoid saying or doing anything that could hurt the religious feelings of others,” the Cardinal said in a statement.

He assured that the Church leadership has taken appropriate action against the priests involved and also issued stern warnings to avoid such utterances in the future.

But the prelate did not say what action had been taken against erring priests.

“It is distressing to note that certain expressions used recently in public by some members of the Catholic Church may have hurt the religious sentiments of people of other religious traditions,” Ferrao added.

Goa is considered a Christian stronghold as they make up around 25 percent of the state's 1.5 million people. But lately, it has witnessed tensions between Christians and Hindus due to some objectionable statements made by members of both religions.

In August, Father Bolmax Pereira, parish priest of St. Francis Xavier Church, stirred a controversy by saying during a sermon that a popular Hindu warrior king was not God.

Police filed a case against him and the priest managed to avoid arrest with a court granting him bail.

Also in August, the state’s BJP government was accused by their political opponents of hurting the sentiments of the Christian community by referring to the ‘Basilica of Bom Jesus’ in Goa, a heritage monument. The state's information and publicity department issued a press note calling it as ‘Basilica of Bomb Jesus.’

The press note was withdrawn by the department which sent a revised press release.

“Why is BJP hurting religious sentiments with such acts,” asked Girish Chodankar, president of Goa Congress unit.

