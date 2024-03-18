News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls

The first phase of the polls to India’s 543-member lower house will take place on April 19 and the last phase on June 1
Christian leaders attend a Christmas event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec. 25, 2023

Christian leaders attend a Christmas event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: archdiocesedelhi.org)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 18, 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Updated: March 18, 2024 11:20 AM GMT

Catholic bishops across India have urged their people to pray and fast on March 22, ahead of India’s general elections and rising persecution against Christians in the country.

The intention “is to intercede for our nation especially the forthcoming general elections this year,” said Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

He wrote to parish priests across Delhi on March 14  “to exhort parishioners to unite in prayer for a continuous period of 12 hours.”

Most Catholic bishops in India have circulated similar letters, following the decision taken in the last general body meeting of the bishops' conference in February.  

They asked Catholics to conduct Holy Mass, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, rosary, and other liturgy services as part of the special day.

With such prayers, “we align our hearts with the will of God and offer our supplications for the purification of the Church and the well-being of our nation,” Couto's communication said.

The phased elections to select 543 members of the Indian parliament start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Simultaneously, elections to the state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16.

Archbishop Thomas J. Netto of Trivandrum in southern Kerala state has urged Catholics to observe their fast and prayer as a “gentle form of protest and social action against the rising tide of religious bigotry and worsening prejudice against minorities.”

His March 17 message wanted Catholics to create awareness against rising persecution against Christians and religious intolerance in the country especially after the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the polls. Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by Modi’s party, have enacted sweeping anti-conversion laws that are often used to target priests and pastors.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023,  and is continuing. The rioting mobs have killed more than 175 people, at least 148 of them Christians. 

Violent mobs have also attacked nearly 400 churches and destroyed some 5,000 other Christian properties in the hilly state, where Modi's BJP runs the government.

Incidents of persecution against Christians in the country jumped from 147 in 2014 to 687 in 2023, said Archbishop Netto.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in southern Karnataka has warned against the increasing gap between the rich and the poor, unemployment and crony capitalism.

Critics say the Modi government has subsidized prices of land and natural resources for corporate firms and ignored frauds by favored firms while the public faces increasing cost of living and heavy indirect taxes.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Machado appealed to all political leaders to uphold the basic structure of the Indian constitution and urged citizens to exercise their voting rights responsibly in the forthcoming elections.

He wanted people to elect leaders committed to constitutional values and to the welfare of the poor.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Xianwang Zhang of Jinan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Niranjan Sual Singh of Sambalpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao , India
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Augustine Tai Cui of Xuanhua, China
Read More...
Latest News
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.