Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization

Indian martyr Devasahayam Pillai was shot dead in 1752 after converting to the Catholic faith. (Photo: YouTube)

India’s Latin-rite Catholic Bishops’ Council is planning to hold a series of programs to celebrate the canonization of Blessed Lazarus, popularly known as Devasahayam in the country.

The martyr will become the first Indian lay Catholic to be canonized on May 15 in Vatican City along with six other Blesseds.

After the canonization, a national thanksgiving celebration will be held on June 5, 2022, a Pentecost Sunday, in Aralvaimozhi, a small town in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where Devasahayam met his martyrdom.

The Latin bishops announced that an hour of prayer will be held on Friday, June 24, Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and invited faithful from across the country as well as from abroad to join them as a family and “plead for the intercession of martyr Devasahayam for our country.”

“In martyr Devasahayam we have the first Indian who is acknowledged to have won the crown of martyrdom on Indian soil,” Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, who is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said in a statement on Feb. 16.

Archbishop Ferrao said that “Devasahayam is also the first married person from India to be conferred sainthood. This canonization, therefore, has a special significance for the Church in India.”

He converted to Christianity in 1745 under the influence of Lannoy, the commander-in-chief of the Travancore army

“It is a significant blessing as it is engaged in a synodal journey, seeking to make a genuine discernment of the pastoral challenges of today” the prelate added.

He further said that “we have here a wonderful opportunity to tell the heroic story of our martyr, especially to our young people, who will be helped by it to face courageously the exigencies of Christian life and witness today.”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the canonization of Blessed Devasahayam, the CCBI has released a prayer to him and a brief outline of his life focusing on his outstanding qualities. The CCBI will also organize a national quiz and essay competitions on his life.

Pope Francis will canonize Blessed Devasahayam with others during a Canonization Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints declared on Nov. 9, 2021.

Devasahayam, a Hindu convert to Christianity, was born on April 23, 1712. He was a member of the royal service and was close to King Marthanda Varma, the then ruler of Travancore state.

He converted to Christianity in 1745 under the influence of Lannoy, the commander-in-chief of the Travancore army, and was baptized by Jesuit Father R. Bouttari Italus.

His given name Neelakanda Pillai was changed to Lazar but he became popularly known as Devasahayam (God’s help).

His wife, Bhargavi Ammal, also became Catholic and took the name Gnanapoo Ammal (Theresa).

The king ordered Devasahayam's arrest in 1749, charging him with treason and espionage. He was imprisoned, tortured and finally banished to the Aralvaimozhy forest, a remote border area of Travancore state.

According to church documents, en route to the forest, Devasahayam was beaten daily, pepper was rubbed in his wounds and nostrils, and he was exposed to the sun and given only stagnant water to drink.

He was a Catholic only for seven years before being shot dead by soldiers in 1752.