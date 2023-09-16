News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholics reject compensation for lynching victims

The government's thrust must be on stricter laws so no one ever dares to commit mob lynching, says lay leader

Indian Catholics reject compensation for lynching victims

Indian Muslims hold candles and posters as they protest against the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the eastern Jharkhand state, in Ahmedabad city on June 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 16, 2023 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2023 05:12 AM GMT

Catholic leaders have found fault with the move by a central Indian state to award one million Indian rupees as compensation for mob lynching victims.

“A one million [US$12,039.74] compensation package sounds good to one’s ears but in reality, it exposes the failure of the state administration to protect its people from such a horrible crime,” said Jerry Paul, national president of Sarva Isai Mahasabha (All-Christians Grand Council).

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sept. 9 announced the ‘Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme.’ The financial compensation will be paid to families of individuals, who are killed in mob lynching incidents, it announced.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The scheme also awards compensation to those who sustain injuries in a mob lynching incident.

“Under this scheme, mob lynching has been specified as the killing of any person or persons by a group of five or more persons on grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, language, food habits, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity or other such ground or grounds,” reported The Hindu newspaper.

“The role of the government is to protect everyone and ensure no such crime takes place,” Paul told UCA News on Sept. 15.

The Christian lay leader demanded that the government “tighten laws” so that no one dares to commit such a crime.

Mob lynching of Dalits or former untouchables and Muslims became a serious law and order problem in India since 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

Mob lynching is mainly attributed to cow vigilante groups in the country who resort to violence under the guise of protecting the cow, a revered animal in Hinduism.

According to Indian media reports, between 2012 and 2022, at least 82 cases of violence by cow vigilante groups have been reported in the country, claiming 45 lives and injuring 145 others. 

Mob lynching came to prominence with the killing of a Muslim farmer, Mohammad Akhlaq, in Uttar Pradesh. The elderly man was killed by a mob on suspicion of storing beef in his house in September 2015.

In the latest case of mob lynching in northern Haryana state this July; six people were killed by a mob when the Muslim-dominated Nuh district witnessed riots between two groups.

However, mob lynching was not defined as a crime under the British-era Indian Penal Code.

In 2018, the Supreme Court, the top court in the country condemned the increasing cases of mob lynching and sought a separate law to ensure severe punishments.

The federal government tabled a bill in parliament in August this year prescribing severe punishments, including the death penalty, for the crime. The bill is pending approval.

Many states including Manipur, West Bengal, and Rajasthan passed bills since 2018 to prevent mob lynching.  But they are awaiting approval from India's president.

“There is no law to contain such organized crime but the government [of Madhya Pradesh] is ready with the compensation package,” Paul noted.

He said the government should first enact a law. “Then there will be no need for compensation,” Paul added.

Madhya Pradesh ruled by the BJP for nearly two decades is going to polls this year.

India too is going to the polls next year and Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

“This should not remain a political announcement ahead of the elections,” said a Christian leader who did not want to be named.

Madhya Pradesh government officials, however, said that the government was serious about the move and that the compensation would be paid within 30 days of a mob lynching incident.

“No doubt it is a welcome step,” said Daniel John, a Catholic leader based in the state’s capital Bhopal.

“It is going to be a great help as most of the victims are from marginalized communities,” John told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Aid groups warn of 'second humanitarian crisis' in Libya Aid groups warn of 'second humanitarian crisis' in Libya
Indian Catholics reject compensation for lynching victims Indian Catholics reject compensation for lynching victims
BRICS is old wine in new bottle BRICS is old wine in new bottle
Pakistani pastor terminated for ‘fake’ shooting Pakistani pastor terminated for ‘fake’ shooting
New report points to growing persecution of Indian Christians New report points to growing persecution of Indian Christians
Christians wary after spate of arrests in northern India Christians wary after spate of arrests in northern India
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hangzhou

Archdiocese of Hangzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hangzhou (Hangchow) belongs to the city of Hangzhou. Hangzhou is a sub-provincial

Read more
Archdiocese of Bhopal

Archdiocese of Bhopal

In a land area of 25, 000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers revenue districts of Bhopal, Harda,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.