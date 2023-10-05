Indian Catholics pay tribute to champion of tribal poor

Toppo's elevation as cardinal in 2003 was a recognition of the tribal Church in India, bishops say

India's first tribal cardinal, Telesphore Placidus Toppo, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 84. (Photo: Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India)

Catholics have paid tribute to India’s first tribal cardinal, Telesphore Placidus Toppo, remembering him as a defender of the rights of the poor, particularly of indigenous people.

Toppo, a former archbishop of Ranchi in eastern Jharkhand state died of age-related ailments on Oct. 4 at the age of 84.

The late cardinal “was deeply rooted in tribal life even as a priest, bishop and cardinal and thus he always worked for protecting the rights of indigenous people,” said Ratan Tirkey, a former member of the tribal advisory committee of the Jharkhand state government and a close associate of the late prelate.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

In 2003, Toppo became the first Indian tribal to become a member of the College of Cardinals.

The Church leader always stood up to protect tribal people’s “natural resources such as the water, forest, land, tradition, history and their identity among other things,” Tirkey told UCA News on Oct. 4.

A member of the tribal Oraon community, Toppo was also fluent in Sadri, an Indo-Aryan language, Hindi, English and Italian.

The prelate supported developing tribal leadership in Jharkhand state and in the Church, as he believed only tribal leaders would do justice to them and protect their life and livelihood, Tirkey said.

When Toppo was born in Chainpur on Oct. 15, 1939, his and neighboring villages were part of Bihar state.

The demand for separating tribal-dominated areas into a state began even before Indian independence in 1947 and grew with Toppo.

In 2000, Jharkhand state was carved out of Bihar aiming to advance tribal people’s progress and Ranchi city was established as its capital.

Toppo became Ranchi’s archbishop in 1984 and continued in that post until the Vatican accepted his resignation in 2018, at the age of 79.

He was the eighth of ten children of his farmer parents. As a young boy, Toppo saw Belgian Jesuits visiting his village of Jhargaon, which inspired him to follow in their footsteps, according to Church sources.

Following studies in India and abroad, he was ordained a priest by Bishop Franciskus in Basel, Switzerland in 1969.

Back home, he served as a teacher and acting principal of St. Joseph’s High School in the mission area of Torpa.

Before becoming Ranchi archbishop, he was the bishop of Dumka diocese (1978-1984), which included his home village.

“Throughout his life, Cardinal Toppo was a guiding light for the Catholic community and the nation at large. His tireless efforts and leadership were instrumental in promoting ecumenism and missionary work,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) said.

He was the president of the national conference (2004 to 2008) and also headed the conference of Latin rite bishops for two terms (2001-2004 and 2011-2013).

The Latin rite conference in a statement said Toppo was “a chosen instrument of God” to help the marginalized and a person “dedicated to the service of the poor and needy.”

He voted in two conclaves that elected Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis.

The Vatican recognized his leadership by making him a member of the Council of Cardinals for the Study of Organizational and Economic Affairs of the Holy See.

Pope Francis named him a special envoy to the 11th Plenary Assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) held in Colombo in 2016.

In 2002, he received the Jharkhand Ratan (Jewel) award for social work in Jharkhand.

Toppo has left “an indelible mark on the religious and social landscape of our country,” said the statement from the CBCI.

Cardinal Toppo's journey in the service of faith and humanity was one marked by “humility, devotion, and unwavering commitment,” it said.

His elevation as Cardinal 2003 was not just a personal honor “but also a recognition of the growing importance of the tribal Church in India,” the CBCI said.

"Cardinal Toppo was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wisdom, spirituality, and dedication to the Church were exemplary,” said CBCI President Archbishop Andrews Thazhath in the statement.

“He will be remembered for his profound commitment to the marginalized and his tireless efforts to foster unity and understanding among different faiths," Thazhath added.

Details regarding Toppo's funeral have yet to be released.

Latest News