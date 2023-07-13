News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression

False cases of rioting filed against priest and protesting fishermen after recent boat accident that claimed four lives

Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression

In this photograph taken on May 7, people carry out a rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in the Malappuram district of India's southern Kerala state. Another boat capsized on July 10 and four fishermen died off the Arabian seacoast in the southern state. (Photo: AFP/UCA files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 13, 2023 12:31 PM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2023 12:35 PM GMT

Catholics in the southern Indian state of Kerala have launched a week-long protest against the Communist-led state government’s attempt to stifle their voices by registering false police cases.

The call for protest, starting on July 12, was given by the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), which is active in all 11 Latin rite dioceses of Kerala.

“Our people held protests at different locations in the district,” said Joseph Jude, vice president of the council, the forum of Latin Rite Catholics in the state.

The decision came after police filed riot charges against Father Eugene Pereira, vicar general of Trivandrum archdiocese, and 50 others, mostly fishermen on July 10.

Problems began soon after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian seacoast, claiming the lives of four fishermen, all members of the Trivandrum Latin Rite archdiocese.

Church leaders say the government ignoring the demand for a fishing harbor led to the accident, and officials' apathy delayed the rescue operation.

Police filed the cases against Pereira and others after local people protested before two state ministers, who visited the site on the day of the accident.

The state’s education minister V. Sivankutty, who visited the area, accused Pereira of instigating the local people to protest before the ministers.

According to the minister, the senior priest instigated the people by accusing the state government of inaction in helping the fishermen.  

Jude said the week-long protests are against fake cases of rioting that police filed against their people, who were exercising their democratic right to protest.

“We will continue the protests at the police station demanding immediate withdrawal of the fake cases,” Jude told UCA News on July 13.

The local people have been agitated with the Left Democratic Front government for its failure to rebuild a fishing harbor in Muthalapozhi, the accident site.

“In the past 10 years, at least 75 fishermen have died due to the faulty construction of the harbor,” Pereira said.

“If the government had rebuilt the harbor as promised, the latest accident could have been avoided,” the priest added.

Pereira had accompanied Archbishop Thomas Joseph Netto of Trivandrum on the day of the accident and his presence irked the ministers.

“The ministers were there, accompanied by the police and media persons, and everyone knows what happened,” Pereira told UCA News on July 13.

Pereira said the archbishop and he went to the accident site to console the families of the fishermen who died.

“Charging me and the fisher people with false cases is no doubt an attempt to stifle the voice of dissent,” the priest said.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal of Calicut, the KRLCC president in a statement accused the government of being responsible for the accident and death of four fishermen.

The statement said that the local fishermen and their families who lost their dear ones had reacted angrily, but it was not proper for the minister to term protest as “a show.”

It described Sivankutty’s behavior as “highly irresponsible.”

Chakkalakal also said that the government was targeting the Latin Catholic Church for raising issues concerning the lives and livelihood of the fishermen.

“Every diocese will organize protest programs in whatever way possible,” Jude said.

 “We will not succumb to fake cases and other threats," said the KRLCC vice president. 

