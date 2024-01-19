Indian Catholics hail decision to teach constitutional values

The Constitution of India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Catholics in India have hailed a provincial communist government’s decision to include the preamble of the constitution in school curriculum amid concerns over the fate of secularism in the country.

V Sivankutty, minister for education in southern Kerala state, on Jan. 16 said it was decided to “teach the preamble of the constitution to students who study in the state curriculum from Grade 1 to 10 from the next academic session” starting in June.

The move by the lone communist-ruled state is a first in the nation of 1.4 billion people.

The preamble will be featured in all revised textbooks and will find a place in teachers’ training programs, said officials.

The preamble of the Indian constitution calls itself “a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic” committed to "justice, equality and liberty."

The decision aims at creating awareness among youngsters about the “significance” of the constitution, the officials added.

Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, spokesperson of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) said, "It is a wonderful decision. It should have been done a long time ago."

“There is no doubt this initiative will give more insight to students about our constitutional values especially its secular character amid rising intolerance and discrimination based on caste, creed, and religion,” he told UCA News on Jan. 19.

Cheriyan Jose, a Catechism teacher, lauded the Communist government for the initiative.

“It is a very important step to teach our students values of constitution when they are young,” he said.

India has seen a rise in persecution of Muslims and Christians ever since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Eleven provincial states, most of them ruled by the BJP, have enacted draconian anti-conversion laws that are often misused to target Christians and their institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has already hinted at introducing a uniform civil code that will end the protection of the rights of minorities and discriminated sections like the Dalits and tribal people.

On Jan. 22, Modi will be inaugurating the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The consecration of the half-built temple, erected in place of a 16th-century mosque after its destruction, is seen by Modi's critics as an attempt to mobilize Hindu votes ahead of the national poll around May.

The 73-year-old Indian prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term in office.

