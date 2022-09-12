Indian Catholics form human chain against Kerala port

17-km chain saw Catholic community show united front in support of protesting fishermen in Vizhinjam

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leading the protest of fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

Catholics in the southern Indian state of Kerala formed a 17-kilometer-long human chain to support an ongoing fishermen’s protest against a multi-billion dollar Vizhinjam port project.

The human chain along the Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal corridor on Sept. 10 was a show of solidarity against the project, which is a “man-made disaster,” said Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, spokesman of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC)

Thousands of fishermen and their families including women and children have been protesting since July 20 demanding an immediate halt to work at the site of the Adani port at Vizhinjam, close to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum is spearheading the protest as a majority of the fishermen are Catholics and members of the archdiocese.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto in his latest pastoral letter appealed to Catholics to expand the protest across Kerala as the state government refused to stop construction work.

The letter was read out in churches across the archdiocese during Sunday Mass on Sept.11.

The unholy nexus between the politicians and the corporate company led to legal clearance"

The protesting fishermen, their families, bishops, priests and nuns from the archdiocese, are not alone as the entire Catholic community in the state is with them,” Father Palakkappilly told UCA News on Sept. 12.

“It is quite disheartening to see hundreds of families being forced to live in a dilapidated godown [warehouse] after their houses were submerged by the sea due to port construction activities,” the priest said.

Construction started in 2015 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.

Father Palakkappilly said that the National Green Tribunal, a specialized body created by the Indian parliament to handle environmental disputes, had in 2011 denied permission for the port's construction citing serious repercussions for coastal areas and its environment.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General report and other authentic studies warned the government against going ahead with it, but the unholy nexus between the politicians and the corporate company led to legal clearance for the project and thus construction started,” the priest alleged.

He said the people of the state were told beautiful lies like transforming the coast into a Singapore by politicians while accusing the Church of being “anti-development.”

“We are not against development. Our understanding of development is not only development of the corporates but the development of human beings such as fishermen, farmers and other weaker sections of the society,” Father Palakkappilly said.

The rights of women, children and everyone here are being violated, but no government agency is ready to hear their concerns and understand why they are protesting, he added.

