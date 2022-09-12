News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholics form human chain against Kerala port

17-km chain saw Catholic community show united front in support of protesting fishermen in Vizhinjam

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leading the protest of fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leading the protest of fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 12, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: September 12, 2022 06:19 AM GMT

Catholics in the southern Indian state of Kerala formed a 17-kilometer-long human chain to support an ongoing fishermen’s protest against a multi-billion dollar Vizhinjam port project.

The human chain along the Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal corridor on Sept. 10 was a show of solidarity against the project, which is a “man-made disaster,” said Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, spokesman of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC)

Thousands of fishermen and their families including women and children have been protesting since July 20 demanding an immediate halt to work at the site of the Adani port at Vizhinjam, close to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum is spearheading the protest as a majority of the fishermen are Catholics and members of the archdiocese.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto in his latest pastoral letter appealed to Catholics to expand the protest across Kerala as the state government refused to stop construction work.

The letter was read out in churches across the archdiocese during Sunday Mass on Sept.11.

The unholy nexus between the politicians and the corporate company led to legal clearance"

The protesting fishermen, their families, bishops, priests and nuns from the archdiocese, are not alone as the entire Catholic community in the state is with them,” Father Palakkappilly told UCA News on Sept. 12.

“It is quite disheartening to see hundreds of families being forced to live in a dilapidated godown [warehouse] after their houses were submerged by the sea due to port construction activities,” the priest said.

Construction started in 2015 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.

Father Palakkappilly said that the National Green Tribunal, a specialized body created by the Indian parliament to handle environmental disputes, had in 2011 denied permission for the port's construction citing serious repercussions for coastal areas and its environment.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General report and other authentic studies warned the government against going ahead with it, but the unholy nexus between the politicians and the corporate company led to legal clearance for the project and thus construction started,” the priest alleged.

He said the people of the state were told beautiful lies like transforming the coast into a Singapore by politicians while accusing the Church of being “anti-development.”

 “We are not against development. Our understanding of development is not only development of the corporates but the development of human beings such as fishermen, farmers and other weaker sections of the society,” Father Palakkappilly said.

The rights of women, children and everyone here are being violated, but no government agency is ready to hear their concerns and understand why they are protesting, he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

New Mother Teresa documentary is 'work of the Holy Spirit' New Mother Teresa documentary is 'work of the Holy Spirit'
Vietnamese Catholics bring festive joy to needy kids Vietnamese Catholics bring festive joy to needy kids
Child abuse is rising in Filipino families, schools Child abuse is rising in Filipino families, schools
Indonesian Church urged to tackle sexual abuse head-on Indonesian Church urged to tackle sexual abuse head-on
Plan to end Sikh-Christian 'conversion' rift in India Plan to end Sikh-Christian 'conversion' rift in India
Taiwan donates to Catholic charities for Ukraine refugees Taiwan donates to Catholic charities for Ukraine refugees
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Laudato si guides Indian archdiocese to help fisherfolk

Laudato si’ guides Indian archdiocese to help fisherfolk

The Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum in southern India takes on the government and a multinational over construction of a seaport amid concerns for the environment

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.