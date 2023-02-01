Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident

A Muslim man in southern Kerala state has been arrested for the act said to be in retaliation to Quran burning in Europe

Members of the Students Christian Movement of India and other activists stage a protest in Bangalore on Jan. 19, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in southern India have deplored the burning of the Bible allegedly by a Muslim man who also uploaded video footage of it on social media.

Kerala state police arrested the accused after the communally sensitive video footage went viral.

“It is a deliberate attempt to create communal discord and he should be punished,” Father Jacob G. Palakkappilly, the spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council told UCA News on Feb.1.

Father Palakkappilly appreciated the quick action by the police but demanded that the man be tried for attempting to disrupt peace.

“This is a very heinous act,” the priest said while pointing out that the same man had removed the statues of infant Jesus and others from a crib in a government hospital last Christmas.

The man identified as Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Kerala’s Kasargod district, is seen in video footage burning a Malayalam language copy of the Bible.

He is also heard saying that his act is in retaliation to the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden last month. A far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan reportedly committed the act outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Enraged Muslims in many parts of the world staged protests against the act but those in India desisted from reacting in a similar manner.

The accused Mustafa is said to be mentally unstable but many now believe he may be creating a false impression to escape the law.

Father Palakkappilly appealed to every law-abiding citizen to condemn such acts and ensure peace and harmony in society.

The Kerala bishops' Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance too condemned the burning of the holy Bible and urged the government to take stringent action against the accused.

Father Michael Pulickal, CMI, who is secretary of the commission, in a statement on Jan. 31 called it a “very painful thing for Christians in India and across the world.”

The priest also questioned the silence of political, intellectual and other religious leaders over such actions and appealed to everyone to isolate such people who continue to threaten and disturb peace in society.

Father Pulickal appealed to the Kerala government to ensure stringent punishment for the culprit to send the message to people that “our society does not have any space for such communally divisive actions.”

Christians are the third largest religion in Kerala and account for 18.38 percent of its 33 million people. Hindus form 54.56 percent followed by Muslims who make up 26.56 percent of the southern state’s population.

