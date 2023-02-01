News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident

A Muslim man in southern Kerala state has been arrested for the act said to be in retaliation to Quran burning in Europe

Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident

Members of the Students Christian Movement of India and other activists stage a protest in Bangalore on Jan. 19, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 01, 2023 12:54 PM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2023 12:56 PM GMT

Catholic bishops in southern India have deplored the burning of the Bible allegedly by a Muslim man who also uploaded video footage of it on social media.

Kerala state police arrested the accused after the communally sensitive video footage went viral.

“It is a deliberate attempt to create communal discord and he should be punished,” Father Jacob G. Palakkappilly, the spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council told UCA News on Feb.1.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Father Palakkappilly appreciated the quick action by the police but demanded that the man be tried for attempting to disrupt peace.

“This is a very heinous act,” the priest said while pointing out that the same man had removed the statues of infant Jesus and others from a crib in a government hospital last Christmas.

The man identified as Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Kerala’s Kasargod district, is seen in video footage burning a Malayalam language copy of the Bible.

He is also heard saying that his act is in retaliation to the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden last month. A far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan reportedly committed the act outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Enraged Muslims in many parts of the world staged protests against the act but those in India desisted from reacting in a similar manner.

The accused Mustafa is said to be mentally unstable but many now believe he may be creating a false impression to escape the law.

Father Palakkappilly appealed to every law-abiding citizen to condemn such acts and ensure peace and harmony in society.

The Kerala bishops' Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance too condemned the burning of the holy Bible and urged the government to take stringent action against the accused.

Father Michael Pulickal, CMI, who is secretary of the commission, in a statement on Jan. 31 called it a “very painful thing for Christians in India and across the world.”

The priest also questioned the silence of political, intellectual and other religious leaders over such actions and appealed to everyone to isolate such people who continue to threaten and disturb peace in society.

Father Pulickal appealed to the Kerala government to ensure stringent punishment for the culprit to send the message to people that “our society does not have any space for such communally divisive actions.”

Christians are the third largest religion in Kerala and account for 18.38 percent of its 33 million people. Hindus form 54.56 percent followed by Muslims who make up 26.56 percent of the southern state’s population.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s new path to social equality disregards justice India’s new path to social equality disregards justice
Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident
Pakistan Christians slam religious ministry’s seminar Pakistan Christians slam religious ministry’s seminar
Indonesia upholds ban on interfaith marriage Indonesia upholds ban on interfaith marriage
Blasphemy charges stoke fear among Bangladeshi minority teachers Blasphemy charges stoke fear among Bangladeshi minority teachers
Poor students battle Covid-19’s sweeping toll across Bangladesh Poor students battle Covid-19’s sweeping toll across Bangladesh
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Meerut

Diocese of Meerut

In an area of 28,337 square kilometers, Meerut diocese covers civil districts in two northern Indian states of Uttar

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Kalay

Diocese of Kalay

In a land area of 22,235 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 3 townships of Chin State: Tedim, Tonzang and

Read more
Eparchy of Bathery

Eparchy of Bathery

With a land area of 67,482 square kilometers, the eparchy covers the districts of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu state; Mysore,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.