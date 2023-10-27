Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs

Indian Catholics have hailed the Vatican’s approval to the beatification process for 35 martyrs of the worst anti-Christian riot in Kandhamal district of eastern Odisha state in 2008
Updated: October 27, 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Catholics across India have welcomed the Vatican approval to the beatification process for 35 Christians killed by hardline Hindu mobs during the 2008 anti-Christian riot in Kandhamal district in the eastern Odisha state.
For Catholic leaders and survivors of the violence, this news brought great joy according to Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar who hailed the Vatican move as “a momentous occasion in the life our archdiocese, Odisha Church and the Church at large.”
The Vatican decision for starting of the canonical process came on October 2. It was first communicated to apostolic nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli on Oct. 15 and to Archbishop Barwa on October 18. Sainthood in the Catholic Church is a three-stage process.
A candidate is first declared a "Servant of God" and then “Venerable.” A confirmed miracle is required to be beatified and a second one to be canonized. During the 2008 violence, over 100 people were killed, at least 64,000 displaced, more than 300 churches and 6,000 Christian houses were destroyed.
The tribal-dominated Kandhamal district is eastern Odisha is known for anti-Christian riots. A Christian house was set on fire by Hindu activists in Lodamila village on Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo: supplied)
A global synodality of all peoples remains the only way to establish justice and peace in the world, protect the environment, and end increasing violence against indigenous people. This is the remark from Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon.
Bo, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences while leading a Mass for the members of the Synod on Synodality in Rome’s St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday. Some 363 voting participants from all over the world have attended the first phase of the synod which ends next Sunday.
This file photo shows Pope Francis (left) at a private mass with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, in Yangon on Nov. 28, 2017, The pope who visited Myanmar Nov. 27-29 and met with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Nov. 28 (Photo by Handout / OSSERVATORE ROMANO / AFP)
He said despite facing difficulties, the Church in Asia will implement the synod’s call for prioritizing environment and protection of indigenous people. In Asia, armed conflicts have claimed thousands of lives in countries like military-ruled Myanmar.
The World Meteorological Organization’s “State of the Climate in Asia 2022” report ranked Asia as the world's most disaster-prone region. In the past years, over 80 disasters have killed over 5,000 people and affected 50 million in Asia.
At least five people died and nearly 275,000 others fled their homes in Bangladesh's southern coastal districts, after Cyclone Hamoon slammed into the country. Hamoon started pummeling the Bangladesh coast on Oct. 24 bringing strong winds and heavy rain that left thousands of houses damaged in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar districts.
Thousands were left without power for hours as the authorities struggled to clear fallen trees and uprooted electricity poles. Roads in many parts of the cyclone-hit areas were impassable for hours.
A man inspects his damaged home in Cox's Bazar of southeast Bangladesh after Cyclone Hamoon made landfall, on Oct 25. (Photo: AFP)
There were no reports of significant damage to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar that houses about one million Rohingya people who fled a military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar. Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical storms, with more rain and stronger gusts leading to flash floods and coastal damage.
In May, Cyclone Mocha became the most powerful storm to hit Bangladesh since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007, which killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.
Christians and people of other faiths have hailed the recent launching of a new ferry service between Sri Lanka and India across the Palk Strait. The move is seen as an effort to heal the wounds of three decades of civil war and accompanying ethnic divisions in the island nation.
The high-speed service between India’s Nagapattinam in southern Tamil Nadu state and Kankesanthurai in northern Jaffna commenced its journey on Oct. 15 with over 50 passengers on board.
Fishermen ride their boat along the shoreline in Jaffna on Aug. 10. During the three decades old civil war, connectivity to Jaffna, a Tamil stronghold, was damaged beyond repair. (Photo AFP)
Soon after independence from Britain in 1948, the majority Sinhalese made efforts to dominate over the 11.2 percent ethnic Tamil community, leading to a deadly civil war in 1983. The Sinhalese are predominantly Buddhists while Tamils follow Hinduism and Christianity. Tamils have cultural and spiritual ties with India.
Father Ruban Mariyampillai from Jaffna diocese termed the ferry service as the way for smooth connectivity between India and Sri Lanka and encourage religious tourism. The ferry service is now halted due to monsoon season and will resume next January.
Catholics in the Philippines are mourning Bishop Enrique de Vera Macaraeg of Tarlac diocese who died on Monday at the age of 67. Macaraeg collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack while playing basketball in Malasaqui, in Pangasinan province.
He was the chairman of the Catholic bishops' Commission on the Laity. 1955 born Macaraeg was ordained priest in 1979. Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Tarlac in 2016. He is the second Filipino bishop to die in office this year after Bishop Victor Ocampo of Gumaca diocese who died on March 16 after suffering a heart attack.
Bishop Enrique Macaraeg of Tarlac diocese in the Philippines is seen in this file image. (Courtesy: Sau Agustin Pastoral Station via Rappler.com)
Macaraeg's death now leaves seven dioceses in the Philippines without a bishop. Besides the vacancies due to the deaths of incumbent bishops, there are others caused by transfers or retirement.
The late bishop was hailed for his humility, closeness to people and defense of social justice. In May, on his sixth episcopal anniversary, Macaraeg spoke about the gift of being a shepherd as “coming from God.”
Italian Oblate missionary priest Vincenzo Bordo who completed three decades in South Korea this year has been hailed for great services to the poor, hungry and sick people.
Father Bordo arrived in South Korean capital Seoul in 1993 and five years later, started Anna’s House, a soup kitchen to offer free meals to the hungry Koreans. Additionally, it serves as a free medical center for poor sick people who need health services for various ailments.
Italian Oblate missionary priest Vincenzo Bordo is seen in the South Korean capital Seoul in this undated image. (Photo: Father Vincenzo Bordo via Vatican News)
In the past 25 years, the kitchen has served over three million meals and the center has treated thousands of poor people. The priest also set up schools to educate poor street children and shelters for homeless people. Government subsidies and donations from various sources have financed his welfare activities.
In 2021, he published a book titled "The Love that Nourishes" to gain support for the center. The book has been translated into Italian as “Chef for Love” this year with support from the Italian embassy. During the silver jubilee celebrations, Bordo said people need to look at “unseen poor” in developed countries like South Korea and engage more in social welfare.
A new study has found that caregivers of the elderly in Hong Kong spend long hours at work and most suffer from tiredness, irritation and tension. Some 40 percent of caregivers work alone, and 90 percent never used Respite Services, which arranges short-term breaks for caregivers by providing temporary care to sick or elderly people.
The study conducted by the charity group Hong Kong Christian Service in August was released last Sunday.
An elderly man wearing a face mask is seen on a street in Hong Kong during the Covid-19 pandemic in this file image. A new survey has highlighted the struggles of those taking care of the city's elderly. (Photo: AFP)
The study result comes amid concerns about Hong Kong’s low birth rate and rapidly aging population, prompting authorities to prioritize “aging in place,” which means having the ability to live in one’s own home and community independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level.
The report said lack of comprehensive respite services places a heavy burden on carers hoping to achieve “aging in place.” It recommended more efforts on public education about care for the elderly and related care services.
Myanmar military junta has allocated land in the commercial capital and largest city, Yangon, to build a Russian Orthodox Church, a move observers see as the further warming up of ties between the regime and its key arms supplier Russia.
A senior cleric of the church and the junta-appointed mayor of the city met to discuss building a church last Thursday. The junta-affiliated media claimed the meeting between His Eminence Sergiy, a senior Russian Orthodox cleric and Mayor Bo Htay at Yangon City Hall has been warm and effective.
His Eminence Sergiy, a senior Russian Orthodox cleric and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing are seen during a meeting in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw in May this year. (Photo: Cincds via Irrawaddy.com)
Reports say the church will be built on 1.25 acres or around half hectares of land, and the regime will provide the necessary assistance to start construction as early as possible. The Yangon municipality will also supply water and electricity to the project.
The development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing civil war in Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine war where both regimes targeted and destroyed churches in the name of crushing resistance forces.
Civil society groups and Catholic activists have criticized the Indonesian Constitutional Court for allowing the son of President Joko Widodo to run in next year’s presidential polls.
The Election Commission gave green light to presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 35-year-old eldest son of Widodo, following the verdict from the top court.
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (R) and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (L), son of President Joko Widodo, attend the registration for the 2024 election in Jakarta on Oct. 25. (Photo: AFP)
As per electoral law, a candidate should be minimum 40-years-old to run for president and vice-president. Critics accused the court of endorsing dynastic politics in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.
The court’s ruling has sparked anger in various cities where student-led demonstrations have been held while social media is flooded with messages criticizing the court decision. The presidential election is expected to be held next February.
On Tuesday, several civil society groups, including the Association for Elections and Democracy, issued statements and said the decision was “very embarrassing” and accused the court of violating law.
