Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs

A global synodality of all peoples remains the only way to establish justice and peace in the world, protect the environment, and end increasing violence against indigenous people. This is the remark from Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon.

Bo, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences while leading a Mass for the members of the Synod on Synodality in Rome’s St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday. Some 363 voting participants from all over the world have attended the first phase of the synod which ends next Sunday.

This file photo shows Pope Francis (left) at a private mass with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, in Yangon on Nov. 28, 2017, The pope who visited Myanmar Nov. 27-29 and met with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Nov. 28 (Photo by Handout / OSSERVATORE ROMANO / AFP)

He said despite facing difficulties, the Church in Asia will implement the synod’s call for prioritizing environment and protection of indigenous people. In Asia, armed conflicts have claimed thousands of lives in countries like military-ruled Myanmar.

The World Meteorological Organization’s “State of the Climate in Asia 2022” report ranked Asia as the world's most disaster-prone region. In the past years, over 80 disasters have killed over 5,000 people and affected 50 million in Asia.

At least five people died and nearly 275,000 others fled their homes in Bangladesh's southern coastal districts, after Cyclone Hamoon slammed into the country. Hamoon started pummeling the Bangladesh coast on Oct. 24 bringing strong winds and heavy rain that left thousands of houses damaged in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar districts.

Thousands were left without power for hours as the authorities struggled to clear fallen trees and uprooted electricity poles. Roads in many parts of the cyclone-hit areas were impassable for hours.

A man inspects his damaged home in Cox's Bazar of southeast Bangladesh after Cyclone Hamoon made landfall, on Oct 25. (Photo: AFP)

There were no reports of significant damage to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar that houses about one million Rohingya people who fled a military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar. Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical storms, with more rain and stronger gusts leading to flash floods and coastal damage.

In May, Cyclone Mocha became the most powerful storm to hit Bangladesh since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007, which killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Christians and people of other faiths have hailed the recent launching of a new ferry service between Sri Lanka and India across the Palk Strait. The move is seen as an effort to heal the wounds of three decades of civil war and accompanying ethnic divisions in the island nation.

The high-speed service between India’s Nagapattinam in southern Tamil Nadu state and Kankesanthurai in northern Jaffna commenced its journey on Oct. 15 with over 50 passengers on board.

Fishermen ride their boat along the shoreline in Jaffna on Aug. 10. During the three decades old civil war, connectivity to Jaffna, a Tamil stronghold, was damaged beyond repair. (Photo AFP)

Soon after independence from Britain in 1948, the majority Sinhalese made efforts to dominate over the 11.2 percent ethnic Tamil community, leading to a deadly civil war in 1983. The Sinhalese are predominantly Buddhists while Tamils follow Hinduism and Christianity. Tamils have cultural and spiritual ties with India.

Father Ruban Mariyampillai from Jaffna diocese termed the ferry service as the way for smooth connectivity between India and Sri Lanka and encourage religious tourism. The ferry service is now halted due to monsoon season and will resume next January.

Catholics in the Philippines are mourning Bishop Enrique de Vera Macaraeg of Tarlac diocese who died on Monday at the age of 67. Macaraeg collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack while playing basketball in Malasaqui, in Pangasinan province.

He was the chairman of the Catholic bishops' Commission on the Laity. 1955 born Macaraeg was ordained priest in 1979. Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Tarlac in 2016. He is the second Filipino bishop to die in office this year after Bishop Victor Ocampo of Gumaca diocese who died on March 16 after suffering a heart attack.

Bishop Enrique Macaraeg of Tarlac diocese in the Philippines is seen in this file image. (Courtesy: Sau Agustin Pastoral Station via Rappler.com)

Macaraeg's death now leaves seven dioceses in the Philippines without a bishop. Besides the vacancies due to the deaths of incumbent bishops, there are others caused by transfers or retirement.

The late bishop was hailed for his humility, closeness to people and defense of social justice. In May, on his sixth episcopal anniversary, Macaraeg spoke about the gift of being a shepherd as “coming from God.”

Italian Oblate missionary priest Vincenzo Bordo who completed three decades in South Korea this year has been hailed for great services to the poor, hungry and sick people.